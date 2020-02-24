The world’s largest surfboard demo is finally back.

This weekend (February 29 and March 1), head down to Cardiff-by-the-Sea’s San Elijo Campgrounds, to test-drive new surfboards, wetsuits, fins and more, and all completely for free. The event (which we recommend you pre-register for here) will also host a variety of food trucks, live music and a beer garden overlooking the surf. The schedule is as follows:



Saturday, February 29

• 8 am – 4 pm: All-day demo

• 11:30 am – 5:30 pm: Pacifico Beer Garden

• 1 pm – 2 pm: Live Music Hobo Dave

• 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Live Music Band Of Gringos

• 4 pm – 5:30 pm: Live Music Pounded By The Surf

• 4 pm: Demo closes

• 6 pm: Campground closed to all consumers, camping for exhibitors only



Sunday, March 1

• 8 am – 3 pm: All-day demo

• 11:30 am – 5:00 pm: Pacifico Beer Garden

• 1 pm – 2 pm: Surf Video Soundtrack / Trivia DJ Set w/ Chris Cote

• 2 pm – 3 pm: Live Music Alley Dogs

• 3 pm: Demo closes for the day

• 3 pm – 4 pm: Surf Video Soundtrack / Trivia DJ Set w/ Chris Cote

• 4:00 pm – 5 pm: Live Music Change Today: Joe Wood performing songs from his 10 years with T.S.O.L.

This year’s Camp Shred will have something for everyone (if you’d like a sneak peek at which board model will be available, click here) There’s no better place to try before you buy (or just try), and there’s no need to bring anything down to the beach other than your picture ID (if you plan to demo gear or spend time in the beer garden), and your family and friends. Oh, and maybe bring your own towel. Other than that, literally everything else you need to have an epic surf/day will be waiting for you in the campgrounds, from epic brands like these. See you Saturday!

Pre-register for the event here!