For the eighth year running, SURFER is joining forces with Surf Ride to put on Camp Shred at the San Elijo Campgrounds in Cardiff by the Sea. For those unfamiliar with the event, Camp Shred is a gear demo, where you can cruise through the campgrounds and try the latest and greatest in surfboards, wetsuits, fins, etc., and all completely for free. Camp Shred also hosts food trucks, live music and a beer garden overlooking Cardiff’s reefs. This year, it’s all happening on February 29 and March 1.

This year you’ll be able to test-drive boards from shapers like Pyzel, Channel Islands, Surftech, Sharp Eye, JS, …Lost and Rusty; try out wetsuits from Xcel, Body Glove, Quiksilver, Rip Curl and Billabong; and push fins from FCS and Futures to their limits. And that’s just to name a few brands among the 30-plus that’ll be participating in the event. There’s no better time to try before you buy (or just try), and there’s no need to bring anything down to the beach other than your picture ID (if you plan to demo gear or spend time in the beer garden), and your family and friends.

Check back soon for more details on which bands will be playing and for a full list of exhibitors. In the meantime, mark a big “X” on your calendars for the last week of February. Combined with a fun swell (and some sun), Camp Shred is pretty much the best way to spend a winter day in San Diego.

Stay tuned, more details to come.