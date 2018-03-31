Just “San No” to Nukes

San Onofre surf community wants your help to keep nuclear waste off the beach

If you’re anywhere near Southern California, surely you’ve heard by now that radioactive waste from the nuclear power station at San Onofre may be held in permanent storage right smack on the beach, a stone’s throw from the surf. On an active fault line. Where families frolic in the summer. In an area surrounded by hundreds of thousands of people who presumably aren’t thrilled about the prospect. There are concerns about everything from where the waste will be located, to the security of the storage facility.

San Onofre Surf Co. wants to raise awareness about the struggle to keep the waste from the beach. They hope to make it a national issue to help force Southern California Edison to rethink their storage plans. To get there, San Onofre Surf Co. is hoping to buy ads in major newspapers like the LA Times, the OC Register and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In order to afford that, they’re selling “Just San No” T-shirts, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to fund the newspaper ad buys.

If you’re so inclined, you can head here to check out the shirts and pitch in.