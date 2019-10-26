San Onofre is quite possibly the most timeless surf spot on the California coast. Maybe in the entire Lower 48, come to think of it. There are locals paddling out there in their 90s, and locals paddling out there who are 8. There are undoubtedly surfboards being ridden there that were also ridden there in the 1950s. The waves, they come, they curl over the reef, they peel toward shore, and people rouse themselves from their beach party to get up and ride them. Such as it has been. Nothing ever changes.

Well, okay, in the mid-1960s the twin concrete domes of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station were erected just around the bend from the break, and yeah, that was a huge change. But ever since then, for the lifetimes of most you reading this, San O has been the same San O you’ve known and loved or at least occasionally logged out of boredom for as long as you’ve surfed.

But now, those domes are coming down.

Southern California Edison was recently granted a permit from the Coastal Commission to begin demolishing the plant, which was taken offline back in 2013. SCE assumes it will take a decade to dismantle and cart away the plant’s structures. That, of course, includes the iconic domes, as closely associated with San O today as the gentle crumblers that break nearby.

The radioactive waste, of course, is an entirely different story. The 3.6 million pounds of waste at the facility are in the process of being transferred from cooling pools on site to nearby dry storage facilities. Thus far, 33 of 73 storage canisters have been transferred. The decommissioning and dismantling of the plant have nothing to do with the waste storage, though officials with the Surfrider Foundation attempted to delay the dismantling of the cooling pools, pointing out to the Coastal Commission that those pools could be an important failsafe if the storage canisters fail.

“Surfrider representatives testified at the hearing, asking the Coastal Commission to require additional safety measures be put in place before the decommissioning activities move forward,” noted the Surfrider site. “Surfrider requested that the Coastal Commission include a special condition in the permit that would ensure Edison delay the dismantling of the spent fuel pool island cooling system, which is needed for storing irradiated fuel in the spent fuel pool, until there is an alternate mechanism for repairing a failing canister. At present, the cooling pools would be the only way to repackage spent fuel in the event of a damaged canister.”

That delay was rejected, however, so dismantling will begin. Edison did indicate, however, that they have a canister repair mechanism in the works, but didn’t guarantee that it would be complete before the cooling pools are dismantled.

The issue of what to do with the spent fuel is controversial, to be sure, with many surfers and environmentalists furious with the current plan to store the fuel semi-permanently near the decommissioned plant, close to shore. Proposals to move the waste under military supervision somewhere in Camp Pendleton, to long-term temporary storage in another state, or to permanent storage under Nevada’s Yucca Mountain, have all been floated, but for now, the waste will remain near the beach, stored, fingers-crossed, safely. Nobody truly seems satisfied with storing the spent fuel on-site. Keeping it there means keeping people employed to watch it. It also means assuming that the storage system will last indefinitely, something it wasn’t built for.

Concerned about the waste? Surfrider has info about how to connect with your Congressional Representatives, here.