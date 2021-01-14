For the past few years, we’ve been peering inside the boardbags and into the garages of the world’s best surfers and asking them questions about their go-to surfboards for our series titled “Quivers”.

In each episode, our subjects breaks down a handful of their favorite designs, crafted by the world’s most talented shapers–or in some cases, themselves. Everyone from aerial whiz Chippa Wilson to steez king Torren Martyn gave us an inside scoop on what’s under their feet.

Below is a “best of” round-up from the series, starting with the episodes featuring Craig Anderson and Mason Ho. You’ll find designs of all shapes and sizes, from Dane Gudauskas’ chunky railed, pre-involvement-era longboard to Mikey Wright’s flame-sprayed thrusters, Sterling Spencer’s sub-5-foot “Ocean Racer” and more. Designs, in short, that’ll fuel your imagination and make you want to run to your nearest shaper and order a stick or two, inspired by what you’ve seen.