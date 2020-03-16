On a huge day at Waimea Bay in the early 1970s, filmmakers Jack McCoy and Dick Hoole needed an additional photographer to shoot from land as they filmed in the water. They handed Shirley Rogers, a young woman from Ewa Beach barely out of high school, a Century 650mm lens and asked if she could help.

Thus began Rogers’ career as a surf photographer, one of the first women to be called such and certainly one of the few in the ‘70s and ‘80s to make a name for herself on the North Shore of Oahu. She shot surf action along the Seven Mile Miracle as well as candid, behind-the-scenes moments with some of the most legendary surfers of that era, access that only her status as a local afforded her.

Much has changed since Rogers first picked up a camera. Women worldwide are making their mark in all areas of surf photography. Some of the best barrels at Pipe and the most monstrous days out at places like Mavericks or Waimea Bay are captured beautifully by women.

Though the number of deserving talent exceeds this list, we’ve rounded up 12 female surf photographers and filmmakers you should know and asked them to share some advice for up-and-coming creatives. The days of Shirley Rogers being the lone lady shooter are far behind us, and as this roundup shows, the diversity of perspective, technique and interests means female surf photography is only just beginning its golden age.