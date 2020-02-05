Getting bored with your daily scroll? Is your Instagram feed way too saturated with shark and/or cat videos? Looking for a little digital dose of stoke to help you discover new pockets of the surf world? The following is a list of 12 IG accounts that you just might need in your feed. You won’t find the likes of Kelly Slater, Kook Slams or the WSL here (because you likely already hit those follow buttons long ago), but instead will find a mix of creatives, board makers, filmmakers, legendary photographers and a few interesting characters who you may or may not be new to.
View this post on Instagram
Creating an outline is the most important part of a shape, here is something to think about. This is not only a handshaping issue, designing on CAD programs can be an even bigger issue. Just look at the boards in the retail racks and you will understand what I am talking about.
A post shared by Matt Kazuma Kinoshita (@kazumasurfboardshawaii) on
View this post on Instagram
@karinarozunko in Costa Rica filming for an upcoming movie by @thomascampbellart #yi_wo
A post shared by Grant Ellis (@grantellis1) on
View this post on Instagram
After @gabrielmedina unfollowed and then blocked @caioibelli on Instagram, he’s taken things a step further to let Caio know that if he does anything in their upcoming heat at Pipeline, Medina’s mom is totally going to call Caio’s mom. The potential @wsl world title deciding heat comes after the infamous battle in Portugal where Gabriel misunderstood one of professional surfing’s most basic rules - priority. What followed has rocked the surfing world to its core. We’ve seen açai thrown and faces splashed, but never has someone gone so far as to reach for the unfollow and block buttons on social media. With no other recourse left and hours spent listening to @champagnepapi and @badgalriri poetic hit single ‘take care’, the only possible avenue for Gabe is to get his mom on standby on the beach.
A post shared by Rinsed Surfing Magazine (@rinsedmagazine) on
View this post on Instagram
Tyler Newton driving through one of the better Backdoor waves of the season this past November || This morning was super scary to swim; the current was relentlessly pulling into Backdoor on a very shifty swell and my little legs were getting awfully tired trying to stay where I needed to be || I didn’t get too many photos but the light and water color of this one made it all worth it 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 || Shot for @surfer_magazine @tylernewts
A post shared by ᴿʸᴬᴺ ᶜᴴᴬᶜᴴᴵ ᶜᴿᴬᴵᴳ ✌🏼 (@chachfiles) on
View this post on Instagram
Mark my words...2020 is Year the Middie takes over...@christensonsurfboards😁#midlengther #midlengthsurfboard #midlengthworldtour#devonhowardsteeze#headsnaps#kookoftheday#shouldersnaps #hipmovement#style#posingtips
A post shared by Jonathan Freeman (@jonathanwaynefreeman) on
View this post on Instagram
Tourist Season The Planet of Swali is renowned for long left hand point breaks that barrel over sharp reef with fluctuating tides. This stretch of coast pictured is known as the Mukit with famed waves such as Gudang, Incredibles and Bintang. Swali is also known for its crowds that come from planets afar to sample some of the finest waves available. With the diverse range of surfers from galaxies apart coupled with the planets powerful energy portals cultural differences become very apparent in the water. Travelling surfers should always be respectful of the planet’s local residents who have a unique connection with Swali’s powerful life force which is attributed to its volcanic activity and spiritual vortexes. This is a collaboration Mike Veriker, check out his sick gallery @m__g__v #balisurf #padang #impossibles #bingin #tradewinds
A post shared by Threading the Vortex (@threadingthevortex) on
View this post on Instagram
a new noserider for @cravegreens- one of my og teamriders. thankful for the many years of support. This will be a nice addition to the Homcy family collection spanning nearly 20 years of custom boards we have made together. Photo x @islesames
A post shared by t.reynolds (@surfboardsbytravisreynolds) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween 🎃 👻 🤙 Looking back at the T-Street #stokeorama this year and the kids had some amazing costumes. The @danedamus Ice Beards took the 🏆 🏆 by @bodacious_bojangles and @satisunshine 🙌⭐️🙌⭐️🙌 Any good costume ideas? 🤷🏽♂️ 🤡🤷♀️
A post shared by Positive Vibe Warriors (@positivevibewarriors) on
