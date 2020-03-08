Talk to Luca Padua and you’d never guess he’s only 18. He’s introspective and well-spoken, thoughtful beyond his years. For the first 10 minutes of our conversation about his background in big-wave surfing, his breakout winter and his goals for the future, he came off as so knowledgeable and insightful I could have sworn I was talking to Kai Lenny. I had to remind myself I was talking to a high school kid, not a lifelong veteran in big surf.

Last winter Padua jumped headfirst into chasing and training for huge waves, and said “Fuck it, let’s go” to every single opportunity that came his way — even surfing Jaws on a broken leg (more on that later). Oh, and he also moved down to Malibu to live and train with Laird Hamilton when he isn’t chasing Mavs (and other massive waves around the world). So there’s that.

With the release of his new YouTube series, “Perspective”, produced and edited by his 19-year-old brother, Dom, we figured it was time to catch up with Padua. If you aren’t already familiar with the name, you will be hearing it (and his brother’s, from the looks of his video editing skills) a lot more in the future.

While I know you’ve been putting in the time at Mavs for a few years now, it seems like you really took your big-wave surfing to another level recently. Talk us through the past couple winters.

I started surfing Mavericks at 13, and I was immediately hooked. Every year since then I’ve tried to push myself a little harder each session, and surfing Mavericks you’re naturally surrounded by the best big-wave surfers in the world, so that helped tremendously in sharpening my skills.

Before last winter [2018/2019] I had a bunch of great boards made and decided I would dip my toes in at a couple of new big-wave spots. Jojo [Roper] and I became really great friends, so I traveled around with him. I also started to take my training really serious, and got stronger and healthier than ever. The strength and conditioning that goes into training in MMA is next level, so that helped me tremendously. Especially the cardio, weightlifting and pool exercise. So going into it [last winter] I felt really confident.

At that point it was just a whirlwind: I chased a big swell in Portugal at Nazare, then back-to-back huge swells at Mavs — one of which was on December 17, which was actually my 17th birthday — and next thing you know I’m on a plane to Jaws. I actually got all these little stickers printed that I put up by the nose of all my boards for the winter, and they just say, “Fuck it.” [laughs]. It’s basically my reminder to just go, go, go. Trips, waves, whatever…no reason not too.

This winter [2019/2020] has been interesting at Mavs. It’s been really, really slow. At the beginning of the season we had a couple teaser days, and then the same swell that hit Jaws [for the Jaws Challenge] was good — I got the wave of my winter so far that day — but since that, it’s been kind of a letdown. It seems like the Jet Stream is kinda weird and there just hasn’t been a ton of swell. Because Mavs has been so slow I’ve gone to Hawaii four times this year, and just got back from Portugal.

And what’s the story with your broken leg? I heard you paddled a wave at Jaws while your leg was fully snapped last winter.

[Laughs.] Oh yeah. I took off on this left at Mavs, and I was in the perfect spot to knife the barrel, but the wave kind of pinched. Somewhere underwater my board karate chopped me in the leg, and it hurt so bad. I climbed back up on the ski and even though it looked fine, I knew it wasn’t. We got in that afternoon and I couldn’t walk — and I couldn’t really walk for three days after that — but I figured it was just a really bad bone bruise.

After two weeks I started training hard on it again. But the next time I surfed it hurt super bad. So I went back to training, because the waves were flat for a long time, and my leg started feeling way better. Next thing I knew there was a sick swell headed to Jaws. At that point, my leg still hurt doing certain things but I figured it had been a month and a half so I was probably fine.

I get over to Maui, and on my first wave out there my leg hurt so bad I was done. I kicked out and I was over it. I was tripping out — I couldn’t figure out what was going on.

I get home from Hawaii and go to my doctor. He takes an X-Ray, even though I’m thinking it’s pointless because there’s no way anything is broken, and it turns out my fibula was clean broken in half. So that whole time I had been surfing and training on a broken leg [laughs].

Wow. That’s crazy.

Yep. My first time surfing Jaws was on a broken leg. When my board hit me up high behind the calf that day at Mavs, it must’ve been with such force that it just snapped my fibula, but with where it’s positioned in the leg I couldn’t actually tell. By the time I found out it was broken the healing process had already started, so the doctor just put me in a walking boot to keep everything straight, and fortunately that worked fine. I ended up doing nine weeks in the boot and literally didn’t miss one swell. It was crazy — I didn’t miss a single day out at Mavericks.

At this point, is your goal to become one of the best big-wave surfers in the world?

Absolutely. Some people like to spread things out and focus on a lot of little pots, but I just want to do one thing 110 percent. I recently got on independent study for school and so I do that, I train three times per day, and I surf every day as well. This is is really what I want to do. I know I have some time to sort it out, but I know that every step I take right now is going to set me up for later in life. I’m having fun, I’m dedicated, and I’m taking it really seriously. I just want to chase a bunch of big waves. That keeps me on a solid, positive, happy path, and forces me to push myself to my limits every single day.

Has the way the WSL restructured the Big Wave Tour changed the way you approach your career at all?

Yeah, it’s changed my thought process on competing in big waves for sure. If the Big Wave Tour comes back I’d love to be a part of it. But, in the meantime, like I was saying, I just want to surf big waves because that’s my passion.

As it relates to big waves, what scares you?

That’s a good question. I’m really good at using fear to my advantage. Big waves are scary, but I love putting myself in dangerous, scary positions, because that turns into adrenaline, and that adrenaline just makes me want to huck it on big waves. It comes down to preparation. I train so hard for every situation that I guess it makes me confident I can always get myself out. I dunno. I haven’t been in a position yet where I was terrified, to be honest. I’ve been uncomfortable for sure, especially taking a 30-footer on the head. But this is truly what I love to do. Even without the media or the sponsors I’d still be chasing what I’m chasing now.