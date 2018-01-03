Whether you’re looking to update your Instagram feed or are simply tired of scrolling through shark videos, here are 20 IG accounts that should be on your “must follow” list for 2018. It’s a mix of feel-good follows, laughter, DIY, creativity, and spun words. But before you take a look at the catalogue below, please take a second and follow The Surfrider Foundation . That’s one double-tap we can all get behind.
May this year be full of realized dreams. May we come to know ourselves fuller, with more love and gratitude with each passing day. May we seek the truth, consistently updating our feelings on the meaning of life and what we’re all doing here anyways. May we find peacefulness in the moments, treasure the joy, spread the love, share the passion. We are all beautiful entities of this great place. Unified, how powerful we become. I love this photo by @instaclamfunk because it is a dream realized. For ages, Ive wanted to be a part of a dry hair shot. Silly, for sure. While my hair isn’t totally void of the salt water here, it’s the closest I’ve ever gotten to that moment. I often play the game with myself and the sea, to see how long I can keep my hair dry. I love it because sometimes you feel like you are in total control, and the next moment you pop over a wave, realizing you have to go under the next, forfeiting the game once again to the sea. On this particular session, I laughed on the way out through the channel, taking facefulls of water while trying to preserve my dry head. It’s in these times, laughter with the sea, that bring me outstanding joy. Having a conversation with the sea feels so pure. This year, I dream to converse more with our nature, to learn her languages deeper, for appreciation and awe to continue to grow by leaps and bounds. Elated to get to create with @theseea , these suits are more than waterwear, they are soul-wear May our spirits soar!!!!!
Ok grom, uncle surfcore here, heard you've been having a rough one at school. 🏫back when I was in grade 8 I had this shot laminated onto my maths book. 📓 It really changed shit up. When that recess bell rang there'd be a queue around the cricket shed of chicks begging to give me a wristie. ✊🏻 At lunch, the headmaster would come down and suck back a boags light and a menthol cig in the carpark with me. 🥂Everyone started respecting me for the bong-lunging corelord I was, even the 6'4 islander kid with the diamond earrings was backing me. 💎 Anyways I dropped out in grade 9 to lay turf with Dad which was pretty sick ♻️ So yeah, take this photo of Andy putting the staunch-eye on the Photog, you'll be a locker-room legend before you can say 'shotgun kings' 🔥#surf #core #andy #irons #stauncheyes #morecoredivision #verifiedcorelord #andyirons #respectbrah #lockerroomcorelords #truantsofinstagram #cricketshedcones #2001acoreoddessy #osirisd3s #globechets #mentholsandmidstrengths #tuckshopfundamentals #shottieskings #nahcuntyourdunce #ialreadyshottiesit #nahyoudidnthearme #arcupmate
THE FACE YOU MAKE WHEN YOU GET A CUSTOM @travhash SURFBOARD with the same air brush as UNKO @makuarothman @johnny_boy__gomes
Let's promise to make 2018 the most bitchen, okay? I will, if you will! (📷: @zaknoyle)
Be entertained this holiday season and see whole story of big wave surfing in The Big Wave Project which is now available online and on DVD via www.thebigwaveproject.com, a 98 minute documentary on the world of big wave surfing from the beginning to now.