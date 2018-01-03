Now that you follow Chris Burkard, Clark Little, and Kookslams, who else do you need in your feed?

Whether you’re looking to update your Instagram feed or are simply tired of scrolling through shark videos, here are 20 IG accounts that should be on your “must follow” list for 2018. It’s a mix of feel-good follows, laughter, DIY, creativity, and spun words. But before you take a look at the catalogue below, please take a second and follow The Surfrider Foundation . That’s one double-tap we can all get behind.

***

An account filled with beautiful surfboards usually shot in stunning Australian landscape, with the bonus of occasional shots from Kidman’s film “Litmus.”

This is some of the best mindsurfing you could find on social media.

Richard Kenvin’s exploration into the intersections of hydrodynamic theory and surfing is a great source of strange board designs, and RK’s surfing is all the inspiration you need to continue making surfing the focal point of a life well-lived.

It takes a particularly demented and brilliant mind to come up with the insane photo mashups on this account. We wish they posted more often.

Always riding fascinating boards in good waves, Dawson’s feed is full of quick reminders of surfing’s beauty.

Slaying 2018 already 📷 @danovisions A post shared by Chasing Minis (@chasingminis) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:23am PST

Chasing Minis is a collection of the small moments you don’t often see in the ocean.

Surfcore2001 is a surf advertorial history book of the early 2000’s (often questionable) style. You may remember the ad that sold you your favorite pair of shin-length trunks that looked great with your spiked hair, flame-covered button up and puffy Osiris kicks.

Other than posting local surf content, Da Hui posts news and updates that everyone from, or interested in, Hawaiian surf culture should be aware of.

When it comes to preserving our history, no one is doing it better than Matt Warshaw.

happy A L O H A friday A post shared by Axel Irons (@axelirons) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Managed and ran by mother Lyndie, it's a small glimpse into the active life of Axel Irons. That face is as close to Andy as you can get. A feel-good follow.

The world's greatest surf personality impersonator. He’s mastered the voices of Trump, Gabby, Kelly and Glenn Hall and we can't wait to see who he impersonates next. His skits continue to get better and better as well.

Who doesn't love the Fletcher family? It’s like wife Dibi Fletcher's account, but a little more straightforward and more surf focused.

Art Brewer has an incredible Instagram feed. It's good to see Art come around to social media and he's hitting it hard now, showcasing his iconic surf photos from the last half-century.

The account showcasing some of the best tow-in, big-wave surf antics.

If you’re obsessed with testing new crafts, but are on a tight budget, check this account to scour used goodies each day.

Social anxiety 📷 @clubmedsucks A post shared by Albee Layer (@live.fast.die.old) on Dec 20, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Albee Layer, for some obnoxious surf commentary throughout every 'CT event.

World Softboard League. Keep it fun and soft.

Eric Maurus grew up in the Basque Country near Biarritz, in a small village. Today he spends his time between Guethary and Honolulu, painting, creating, and designing surfboards inspired from Hawaiian surf culture.

Blacks – recent commission A post shared by Blaze Syka (@blazesykd) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

This isn't your average doodling account.

Working on my 2018 claims…@chapmanbaehler @jakenodar A post shared by Chas Smith (@reportsfromhell) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Surf captions + viral videos = Chas Smith of BeachGrit