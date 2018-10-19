SURFER Magazine is pleased to announce that the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Championship is set to return to Mark and Dave's at Playa Colorados in Rivas, Nicaragua, October 22-26, 2018. Seven teams have earned an all-expense-paid journey to the world-class Central American surfing destination for the chance at securing the coveted title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.

The reigning 2017 champions, Sunrise Surf Shop representing the Southeast region, will be looking to defend their title. Attempting to dethrone the squad from Jacksonville Beach, Florida will be this year's regional winners Surf Ride Oceanside (SW), Berdels (NW), Huntington Surf & Sport (W), Hi-Tech Surf Sports (HI), 7th Street Surf Shop (NW), and the recently announced winners of GoPro Wildcard Contest, Secret Spot Surf Shop from North Carolina, who locked in the final spot at Nationals.

New for 2018, all teams who competed at Oakley Surf Shop Challenge regional locations had a last chance opportunity to punch their ticket to the National Championships in Nicaragua by competing in the GoPro Wildcard Contest. The winner was selected through an online voting poll on Surfshopchallenge.com. To see the six finalist videos from GoPro Wildcard Contest please go HERE.

Congratulations to Secret Spot Surf Shop team members Will Deane, Mark Peer, Quentin Turko, and Stephen Muglia on their OSSC GoPro Wildcard Contest win!

An official call has yet to be made for OSSC National Championship competition during the October 23-25 waiting period.

Here is the full #SURFSHOPCHALLENGE 2018 schedule & waiting period:

2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule

The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, puts four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize package and the ultimate title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.

For all of the latest information including photos, video footage, results and more, check out surfshopchallenge.com.