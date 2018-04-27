2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Series Announced

With some serious shop battles in the forecast, each region is set to send their best surfers to compete

SURFER Magazine is pleased to announce the return of the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge in 2018. The regional qualifying series will kick off in May with three stops including the Southeast event at New Smyrna Beach in Florida on May 16/17/18, the Southwest event at Seaside Reef in Cardiff, CA on May 21/22, and the Northwest event at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz, CA on May 24/25. Traversing the country, the series will make three additional stops in Southern California, Hawaii, and North Carolina searching for the best surf shop teams to represent their region in the National Championship this fall.

The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, puts four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize package and the ultimate title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.

"Oakley is excited to partner once again with SURFER on the best running shop series in the country," said Oakley's Marty Mathiesen. "Surfing roots itself in local surf shops, and we are proud to support them with the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge. It's our opportunity to give back and say thanks; giving both the employees and team riders a chance to compete together amongst the best surf shops in the country."

New for 2018, all teams who compete at Oakley Surf Shop Challenge regional locations will have a last chance opportunity to punch their ticket to the National Championships at Playa Colorado in Nicaragua by competing in the GoPro Wildcard Contest. For team wildcard GoPro video submission details and additional info about the GoPro Wildcard Contest please go HERE.

With some serious shop battles in the forecast, each region is set to send their best surfers to compete. Here is the full #SURFSHOPCHALLENGE 2018 schedule & waiting period:

2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule

May 16/17/18 - Southeast - New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL

May 21/22 - Southeast - Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA

May 24/25 - Northwest - Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA

June 7/8 - West - 54th or 56th Street, Newport Beach, CA

July 12/13 - Hawaii - Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

August 14/15 - Mid-Atlantic - Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC

October 22-26 - National Championship - Playa Colorado, Rivas, Nicaragua



For all of the latest information including photos, video footage, results and more, check out surfshopchallenge.com.