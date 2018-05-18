Did You Really Think Filipe Toledo WASN’T Going To Win Rio?

The high flying aerialist took to the tube for the victory

On the final day of the Oi Rio Pro, Brazilian Filipe Toledo and tour rookie Wade Carmichael faced off in Barrinha’s wedging rights. Toledo blew minds all event with his aerial antics but it was his barrel riding that helped him clinch the win. After Toledo scored a 9.93 on one of his tubes and a 7.17 on the other, Carmichael was trapped in a combo situation and had a hard time putting a heat together despite surfing powerfully throughout the contest.

“This is Brazil, that’s our energy, that’s our feeling, it’s emotional and amazing coming back home,” Toledo said in his post-heat interview as riled up fans cheered their countryman’s victory.

Toledo has surfed in six finals during his world tour career and hasn’t lost one yet. When asked why he’s so successful in final heats, Toledo said, “It’s the last heat, your last chance, that’s what I put in my mind. It’s the big show and it’s my time.”

Semi-finalist Julian Wilson is still ranked #1 in the title race and today’s win puts Toledo right behind him in the #2 spot.

Stay tuned for a full finals day recap. Congrats Filipe!