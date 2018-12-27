Each year, Surfrider publishes a report on how well our states with beaches are doing to protect those beaches from sea level rise, development, and erosion. Their 2018 report dropped this week and the results were…not good.

Of the 30 states they report on, plus Puerto Rico, so 31 areas in total, 23 of them received failing grades.

This isn’t all due to mismanagement though. Lots of states that received failing grades are states that are heavily impacted by extreme weather due to climate change. Basically, if your state is in an area that regularly sees hurricanes, it received a poor grade. This is because of a few things: massive storms cause lots of beach erosion and often result in tons of marine debris and sewage outflows, all things that lower a beach’s grade. For example, Florida received a “D” mostly because at the state level it fails to meaningfully address climate change that’s causing sea level rise and dangerous flooding events, while at the same time allowing coastal development that fails to take into account what future rises will do to the beaches. So when a storm sweeps through, and they do all the time, they pose serious dangers to beach health.

North Carolina also gets a “D” for similar reasons as Florida, plus, according to Surfrider, the state explicitly refuses to plan for sea level rise, putting beaches at risk.

The Great Lakes states all received grades of “D” or “F” because they’re failing to adequately address beach erosion and over-development of coastal areas.

West coast states fared far better. California earned an “A,” being essentially a poster child for establishing strict zoning laws that keep development at bay while trying to future-proof beaches by taking climate change into account while formulating regulations. Washington and Oregon both received “B”s, mostly getting dinged for sediment policies that could be improved.

Or, in Surfrider’s words:

“The higher scoring states had strong policies regarding coastal building setbacks, prohibitions against coastal armoring and rebuilding in coastal hazard areas, and support for incorporating sea level rise and coastal adaptation into planning documents.”

These grades and figures aren’t simply thought experiments. Surfrider points out that coastal states typically generate massive amounts of their annual income from coastal activities.

“About 40 percent of the U.S. population lives along America's coastlines and the ocean economy contributes more than $352 billion to U.S. GDP annually,” Surfrider said in a press statement. “However, coastal erosion already causes approximately $500 million in coastal property loss annually in the U.S. In addition, scientists predict that sea levels could potentially increase up to six feet by 2100, which would severely impact coastal economies, public access, recreation and healthy ecosystems.”

So what’s the point of these grades? They give concerned beachgoers a tool for understanding what their state leadership is doing, or not doing, to protect their beaches. You can look at this report card and see what needs work, and needle your elected representatives accordingly.

The report card also shows the importance in federal support for coastal states. States lead the way in implementing coastal management plans, but help at the federal level can be crucial, especially from NOAA, a big huge federal agency tasked with all things oceanic.

Take a look at your state. The grade might not be pretty, but at least you know what needs improvement, and that’s a good place to start. Or just sit back and let erosion and rampant development, and sea rise met with no plans, take their course and see how that works out. Up to you.