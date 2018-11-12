2018 just might have been the year of the air. With the return of the Air Show competitions and the unveiling of the ramp-like playground that is the Waco Wave pool, the opportunities for high-octane shredders to produce memorable maneuvers seemed to increase tenfold–just look at the two spine-busting flips Seth Moniz and Matt Meola landed at Waco that made the list of 2018 SURFER Awards Best Maneuver nominees below. But some of the best airs this year were still done outside of competition and man-made structures. Albee Layer pulled an Internet-breaking 540 alley-oop in Maui, John Florence landed backflip after backflip in his short, “Space” and, as you’ve likely seen already, Noa Deane busted through another layer of the atmosphere with his lofty alley-oop at North Point.

Take a second to look through the Best Maneuver nominees and tune into the 2018 SURFER Awards on December 6th to find out who will win the coveted award.

ALBEE LAYER

JOHN FLORENCE (1:55)

MATT MEOLA

NOA DEANE (13:02)

SETH MONIZ