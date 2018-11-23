A well-crafted and highly entertaining series about surfing can be a really difficult medium to nail in an age where short Insta-edits seems to reign supreme. But it’s the surfers/creators who are consistently pushing themselves to make noise week after the week who are the ones that succeed–and we want to reward them for doing so. The nominees for this years’ Best Series include star-studded (and mostly barrel-hungry) casts of characters and creative producers. Press play on the single episodes featuring beneath each nominee and kindly let us know who you think will take the cake this year.
"Cult of Freedom" by Joe G., starring Taj Burrow, Dion Agius and more
"Jamie O'Brien Vlogs" by Jamie O'Brien, starring Jamie O'Brien
"The Paradise Projects" by Alex Kilauano, starring Tanner Gudauskas
"The Search" by Rip Curl, starring Mick Fanning, Mason Ho and more
"This Is Livin'" by Jack Germain, starring Koa Rothman
