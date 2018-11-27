From reels being projected in high school auditoriums while filmmakers narrated a script, to paying a pretty penny for VHS cassettes at surf shops, all the way up to today’s attention deficit digital age, the surf flick has endured the fluidity in its format.

However, one aspect of surf films that has remained constant throughout the evolving decades of their delivery are the hoots from the surfers who watch them. And, as you’ll see below, the variety of films nominated for the 2018 Surfer Awards “Movie of the Year” are filled with many of those hoot-inspiring moments.

Check out the nominees below and let us know in the comments who you think deserves the “Movie of the Year” win. Watch the live stream Thursday, December 6th at 8:00 PM HST

Never Town



Surf Cassette 2



Electric Acid Surfboard Test



On the Edge of a Dream



Relentless

Questionable Decisions



The Outrider

