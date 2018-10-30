It takes a good amount of creativity, discipline and the drive to shape yourself a board that actually works. But crafting a board made entirely from used objects? That’s taking the whole someone’s-trash-is-another’s-treasure adage to the extreme–which is exactly what VISSLA was going for when they started their Vissla + Surfrider Creators & Innovators Upcycle Contest a few years ago.

The contest works like this: entrants are challenged to gather discarded or found articles–trash, essentially– and use them to create a rideable piece of equipment, anything from a surfboard to a fin to a hand plane.

This year, the winners–who were chosen last Friday at the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano–really pulled out all the stops. The top honors went to Titouan La Droitte, who built a board out of 150 aluminum cans, split pallet wood and a paulownia sheet made out of scraps. According to VISSLA, “a plastic bottle neck and cap were used to create the leash plug and fins were made from old vinyl records, fiberglass and epoxy.”

Second place, Korey Nolan, went a little different route with his creation by using 700 Dunkin’ Donuts coffee cups compressed into a blank. After compressing the cups together with epoxy, Nolan used a flexible silicone heat blanket for snowboard building to flash cure the epoxy in 40 minutes and used bamboo plywood from an old snowboard to insert as the stringer. The fins were made entirely of plastic straws.

If you’d like to check out the innovative craftsmanship of the 1st and 2nd place finishers, hit their IG entries below: