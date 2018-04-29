The 2018 WSL Big Wave Award Winners

Check out those who rode the heaviest waves during the 2017/2018 season

The world’s hardest-charging humans assembled in Santa Monica last night for the World Surf League’s 2018 Big Wave Awards. From Ian Walsh’s mind-bending Jaws barrel to Rodrigo Koxa’s liquid mountain at Nazare, there was no shortage of harrowing rides from this past season to celebrate. Congratulations to all those who won. Check out the complete list of the winners and their terrifying waves below.

Men’s Overall Performance: Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca (The video below is of Chianca’s Ride of the Year nomination)

Hydro Flask Women’s Overall Performance: Paige Alms

Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award: Rodrigo Koxa

Biggest Paddle Award: Aaron Gold

Wipeout of the Year: Andrew Cotton

Ride of the Year: Ian Walsh

Tube of the Year: Ian Walsh

