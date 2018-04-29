The 2018 WSL Big Wave Award Winners

The world’s hardest-charging humans assembled in Santa Monica last night for the World Surf League’s 2018 Big Wave Awards. From Ian Walsh’s mind-bending Jaws barrel to Rodrigo Koxa’s liquid mountain at Nazare, there was no shortage of harrowing rides from this past season to celebrate. Congratulations to all those who won. Check out the complete list of the winners and their terrifying waves below.
Men’s Overall Performance: Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca (The video below is of Chianca’s Ride of the Year nomination)
Hydro Flask Women’s Overall Performance: Paige Alms
Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award: Rodrigo Koxa
Biggest Paddle Award: Aaron Gold
Wipeout of the Year: Andrew Cotton
Ride of the Year: Ian Walsh
Tube of the Year: Ian Walsh
To see a full list of each award’s nominees, click here.
Comments