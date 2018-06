Your friends at Dakine have thought of every little detail when it comes to surf travel and the luggage that’s responsible for getting your boards and gear safely to your destination. They’ve assembled the ultimate luggage pack for your next surf safari-enter now! You’ve only got 24 hours to win.

The size of your survey incentive should be high enough to peak interest but low enough that it doesn't unduly affect the answers -- get best practice insight like this and more on incentives from SurveyGizmo. Please take my survey now

Check whats next on our 30 Days of Giveaways Here