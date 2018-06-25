30 Days of Giveaways Day 25: Freestyle

Freestyle has put together a prize pack with four of their classic neon watches up for grabs. If it were the eighties, like when these radical watches hit the scene, you probably would’ve had to enter to win by filling out a form and mailing it in. Luckily it’s 2018 and all you’ve got to to do is enter your info below. The way giveaways are done may have changed in the last 30 years, but how cool these watches are hasn’t, enter now!

SurveyGizmo offline surveys are useful in any situation where you want to gather data but don't want to be fully reliant on an internet connection. Please take my survey now