Sixteen years after his last WSL/ASP win, 43-year-old logging icon Joel Tudor just won the Noosa Longboard Open, the first stop of the 2020 Longboard Tour. The victory comes over 20 years since he stylishly claimed his first title back in 1998, and 16 years since his second in 2004. Tudor entered the event this week at the iconic Australian point as a wildcard, but he’ll be leaving with a trophy, a check and, it seems, an intention to chase his third world title.

“I think the last time I won this event was 20 years ago and most of the competitors here this week weren’t even born,” Tudor told the WSL. “Then I won my last ASP event 16 years ago so it’s been a long time since I’ve been here. I didn’t really plan on competing in this event, then I got the wildcard and kept making heats and found a rhythm, it wasn’t until the semifinals though that I knew that I could win. It was cool to come up against Kevin (Skvarna), he is one of the best guys at the Duct Tape events so it was rad to share a heat with him. The best part of this win is that my kids are here. They’ve seen the trophies and heard the stories but now they’ve seen their dad win, something which is really cool. I suppose I’m going to have to go for my third world title now, which will be epic.”

Photo Credit: WSL/Gleeson

Tudor, as you likely know, has spent the past decade-plus leading the charge in promoting traditional logging (single-fin, no leash, no rockered-out tri-fins, etc.) through his Vans Duct Tape Invitational events, and has never been one to mince words in the ways the WSL’s Longboard Tour could improve itself. But after the tour’s recent revamping — with an improvement in the judging criteria and the hiring of classic stylist Devon Howard to be tour director — Tudor’s shown a bit of interest in donning a WSL jersey. Last year during the Logging Classic in Long Beach, New York, Tudor competed in the tour’s third event and even made it as far as the semis, where he bowed out to Hawaiian noseriding artist Kaniela Stewart.

Photo Credit: WSL/Gleeson

On the women’s side of the draw, 15-year-old wunderkind and former Duct Tape winner Kelis Kaleopaa cross-stepped her way to the top of the podium. The Waikiki local came up against her good friend and fellow Queens standout Sophia Culhane in the final, but ultimately it was Kaleopaa’s steezy tip-time that got the nod.

“I’m so happy right now I don’t really know how else to explain it,” Kaleopaa told the WSL. “Sophia is one of my best friends from home and we surf together every day so this is such a dream. I cried when she made it into the semifinals because I was so happy for her. It’s been amazing here in Noosa to have all of the crew from Hawaii and Waikiki supporting each other. All of the Hawaiian’s were surfing so well which was awesome to see. We all surf together, all day every day and this week was no different. We’ve all had so much fun.”