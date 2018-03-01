50 Posts Congratulating Mick Fanning

@mfanno Woke up to the news of your retirement this morning and won't lie that I was heavy hearted at first. I had no idea that it was coming and the thought of not seeing you at all the tour stops made me sad. You have made such a positive impact in my life. You have always given 100% to your craft. It has been an honor and true gift to witness your commitment, dedication and all the hard work you put in to be at the top. Watching you paddle out in the dark to warm up inspired me to get up at the butt crack of dawn. The most inspiring has been observing the way you hold yourself. You are a humble champion and gracious in defeat. You always take the time for others and are genuinely present with who is right in front of you. Thank you for all the simple exchanges and conversations over the years. I love how you wear your heart on your sleeve, are always genuine, real, down to earth and authentically yourself. Thank you for all that you have done for the surfing world and for what you will continue to do on and off the waves. Thank you for being one of my greatest heroes and someone I can call a friend. So excited for what is to come! Thank you Mick! #cheersmick 🍻 pic: @corey_wilson @redbull

