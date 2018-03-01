Mick Fanning in a jersey on a J-Bay racer last year. A sight that will go unseen in 2018 as Fanning will take his final competitive bow at Bells Beach later this month. Photo: Pete Frieden
Mick Fanning in a jersey on a J-Bay racer last year. A sight that will go unseen in 2018 as Fanning will take his final competitive bow at Bells Beach later this month. Photo: Pete Frieden

50 Posts Congratulating Mick Fanning

Competitors, fans, sponsors and friends congratulated Mick on Instagram yesterday after he announced his retirement

Mick Fanning spent the last 16 years traveling the world as a competitor on the World Championship Tour. Yesterday he announced “it’s time” for that chapter of his life to come to an end. Below is a sampling of how some of his best friends, fierce competitors, loyal sponsors and dedicated fans responded to the 3x World Champion’s bittersweet news. Based on this small sample of congratulators, it’s safe to say Fanning will be missed from the tour.

@mfanno Woke up to the news of your retirement this morning and won't lie that I was heavy hearted at first. I had no idea that it was coming and the thought of not seeing you at all the tour stops made me sad. You have made such a positive impact in my life. You have always given 100% to your craft. It has been an honor and true gift to witness your commitment, dedication and all the hard work you put in to be at the top. Watching you paddle out in the dark to warm up inspired me to get up at the butt crack of dawn. The most inspiring has been observing the way you hold yourself. You are a humble champion and gracious in defeat. You always take the time for others and are genuinely present with who is right in front of you. Thank you for all the simple exchanges and conversations over the years. I love how you wear your heart on your sleeve, are always genuine, real, down to earth and authentically yourself. Thank you for all that you have done for the surfing world and for what you will continue to do on and off the waves. Thank you for being one of my greatest heroes and someone I can call a friend. So excited for what is to come! Thank you Mick! #cheersmick 🍻 pic: @corey_wilson @redbull

CONGRATZ to a real master of fun and focus! Thank you for inspiring us all @mfanno #CheersMick

So many great moments and lessons from this legend that have allowed me to have a career in surfing that I never fully expected.  It was 2011 when Mick wanted to change things up and take his training so another level, and so we began. Mick, you're such a true professional, athlete and mate, so grateful that our paths crossed and know they will stay together for a long time.  Will always remember the amazing sessions with you and Uncle Phil, the 3 of us always thinking outside the box and it brought out the best in us all.  Thank you. One door closes and we will all miss you and your style, but with so many new ones open, a new chapter evolves and I know you will write an adventure we all love to follow... Yeeeeeew!! #cheersmick @mfanno @ripcurl_aus

Congratulations to my big brother @mfanno on one of the best careers this sport has ever seen and being one of the most inspiring people on this planet!! I can not say enough good things about this guy. Here's a story, there was a time in my career where I lost my main sponsor and I was teaching surf lessons and helping teach a kickboxing class and slanging just to pay the rent and I was barely able to afford surf boards and then I'd go out and break them all in a day or two. @pyzelsurfboards was doing his best to help me out and I'm always grateful but he was trying to run a business as well. Anyways it was getting to the point I thought it was my time to move on and give up on surfing even though it meant the world to me..Then one day @kala_dacaptain hits me up telling me @dhdsurf might be looking for a kid in Hawaii, I did everything I could to get my foot in the door and not to long after that I joined the Dhd team. I couldn't believe it and it was one of the greatest things that's ever happened to me. I got on the phone one day thanking Darren Handley and he said "No worries mate happy to help, but you really gotta thank Mick. He told me hey dh I'm sponsoring a kid from Hawaii and you're gonna make the boards" I never forgot that. Not to long after I'm flying to Australia and staying with Mick and getting the best boards of my life and turning my entire career around all because this guy believed in me when I was just a nobody kid from Hawaii with nothing to offer him. Mick thank you for everything, you've helped me and so many others around the world so much more than you will ever know. I strive to be a better person everyday because of guys like you and I hope one day I can make an impact on a kids life the way you have made one in mine. It's an absolute honor to call you a brother and I will always be here for you in anyway possible, love you- Eli || @oneillusa @dhdsurf @thearmbarsoapcompany @moyabrand @moskova @athorganics @konosrestaurant @aimhi_everyday #truestory #cheersmick

Congratulations @mfanno on an incredible career! I know you have gotten this a lot but you have changed the game of Surfing in so many positive ways one of the most inspiring people I have ever met. You have been my favorite surfer to watch since day one. When I was a kid I probably watched Fanning The Fire a millions times haha All I wanted to do was surf like you! Fast forward to years later when I met you,I gotta say your evening better of a person on land then you are in the water. The few heats I had with you I was probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life. I've never surfed against someone so dominant in a jersey and I can't tell you how much of an honor it was to even be in a heat with you and getting absolutely smoked by you haha something I will brag to my kids about. Thanks for always inspiring me my friend I can't wait to watch you destroy Snapper and Bells! Best of luck in your next chapter brother whatever it may be I know you will be great at it! Always gonna be one of my Hero's! #LEGEND

Just heard the news MF @mfanno will celebrate his incredible career finishing up at Bells 2018. I've been beyond blessed to have shared so many unforgettable cherished moments with this absolute legend in & out of the ocean over the past 25 years. He's accomplished just about everything in the sport of surfing, won more heats and titles 🏆than most have had hot dinners smashing the daylight out of every section, smiling & rising above each bit adversity for decades now. But what I love most about Mick is he's still the same Mick he was at 15 years old. MF's got time for others & you just know he's got your back through crazy good times and rough times. He's mastered the art of staying humble & forever down to earth after everything he's LIVED🙏🏻 Upmost respect my brother, enjoy the next chapter, can't wait to see you excel & enrich the lives of whoever you are with🙏🏻 Save a couple pages for me in the book, I've got a few tales to tell 😅 📷 @sparkesphoto #respect #legend #congratulations

Massive congratulations on an incredible competitive career @mfanno but that's kind of understating what is projected of your inner character over the years || the image from @boskophoto I see the first Mick Fanning I met at @quiksilver Pro Staff Training Camps, super cheeky feisty frothing grommet with pin sharp movements, darting around with your big bro diving on any opportunity that came your way to skip the program. I love that stuff, an infectious spirit entertained us immediately!!! Swipe▶️and I am deeply inspired by what I see. The growth is palpable. I sense a character fully intact, solid and true. Thank you for all those scintillating performances. I know these don't just go away now…but most likely will improve – exuse the cliche – and "age like wine". Thoroughly looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold🙏🏼drop in on me anytime🎶🦑💯⚡️ #genius #action #wisdom #honesty #insidejourney @wsl

Still Mick. @mfanno

Congratulations To Mick fanning on a stellar career!!! All the best for the future!

Well where do you start!! @mfanno firstly your an amazing human with a heart as big as Jupiter, always there for your family, friends and people you only met for the first time, your qualities as a person surpass anything and everything, this is why you are the best at what you do, you have achieved more than any one could dream of and deservedly so, your life starts now, no more heats, now more contest rashees, sitting at comps all day, now you can sleep in, not train, eat meat pies do whatever the fuck you like and surf whenever and wherever you like with whoever, I love you mate and am proud of everything you have achieved in professional competition surfing. I'm proud that your my mate and always been there for me in hard times. Your a f--king good man!! See ya soon doggy! There will only ever be one MICK FANNING, YOU BEAST @mfanno ❤️🤘🏻

From a young age, @mfanno had aspirations for achieving greatness. He's done more than that over his legendary career that has unfolded in and out of the water. His first career win came as a wildcard at Bells Beach, a testament of things to come as he went on to win the Qualifying Series that same year. Bells Beach and Mick Fanning are synonymous with each other. Many competitors have surfed the bowl at Bells Beach, but none draw the lines with such power, finesse, and expertise as the 4-time Bell Ringer who looks at home out there in the water beneath the limestone cliffs. More to Mick's determination is his achievement of attaining surfings highest honor, as a 3-time WSL Champion. We are fortunate to experience the storied career of Mick Fanning and we are looking forward to working together with him in the future. Thank you for everything Mick, We're excited to see what you do next. #CheersMick

Hoje um dos melhores de todos os tempos, anuncia sua aposentadoria. Lembro quando comecei a surfar, meu sonho era conhecer o Mick, via os videos e filmes dele o dia inteiro, almejava (e continuo almejando) acertar uma rasgada igual a dele, que pra mim é uma das melhores do mundo. Meu 1º contato com ele foi na Praia da Vila, em 2010, apenas uma foto rapida, mas esse ano no Hawaii, pude chegar mais perto, trocar uma ideia, falei que era muito fã dele e que via os filmes dele todo dia, pude surfar ao lado e disputar onda com ele. Fico grato por ter tido essa oportunidade, no ultimo ano dee no tour. Por onde quer que ele passe o resto do ano, vai esbanjar estilo como sempre, mas as melhores curvas do tour, farão muita falta em Bells e J-Bay. Thanks @mfanno, legend!

