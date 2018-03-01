50 Posts Congratulating Mick Fanning

Mick Fanning spent the last 16 years traveling the world as a competitor on the World Championship Tour. Yesterday he announced “it’s time” for that chapter of his life to come to an end. Below is a sampling of how some of his best friends, fierce competitors, loyal sponsors and dedicated fans responded to the 3x World Champion’s bittersweet news. Based on this small sample of congratulators, it’s safe to say Fanning will be missed from the tour.
@mfanno Woke up to the news of your retirement this morning and won't lie that I was heavy hearted at first. I had no idea that it was coming and the thought of not seeing you at all the tour stops made me sad. You have made such a positive impact in my life. You have always given 100% to your craft. It has been an honor and true gift to witness your commitment, dedication and all the hard work you put in to be at the top. Watching you paddle out in the dark to warm up inspired me to get up at the butt crack of dawn. The most inspiring has been observing the way you hold yourself. You are a humble champion and gracious in defeat. You always take the time for others and are genuinely present with who is right in front of you. Thank you for all the simple exchanges and conversations over the years. I love how you wear your heart on your sleeve, are always genuine, real, down to earth and authentically yourself. Thank you for all that you have done for the surfing world and for what you will continue to do on and off the waves. Thank you for being one of my greatest heroes and someone I can call a friend. So excited for what is to come! Thank you Mick! #cheersmick 🍻 pic: @corey_wilson @redbull
February 28, 2018 marked the end of one of the most outstanding competitive surfing careers in history. Let's start from the beginning @mfanno… #CheersMick 1. 2002 Jeffery's Bay | A pivotal wave securing Mick his first CT Win in his rookie season. 2. 2002 Jeffery's Bay | Mick, as young and as happy as ever! 3. 2005 Snapper Rocks | After a career threatening injury in 2004, Mick claimed his first CT win at his home break. 4. 2006 Brazil | The winning wave of a competition in Brazil, a country that would soon be home to his very first world title. Photos: @wsl
Not just the most professional surfer of all time but more than that, a true example of humbleness, the role model everyone aspired to be and also one of the greatest ambassadors of our sport. Your 3 World titles don't reflect the incredible displays of surfing we've witnessed and in my opinion you should have gone home with a few more under your belt! Well done on once again being brave and not holding back with your commitment to live Life at its fullest. Go have all the fun you so well deserve. Love ya mate and I'll be waiting for a call 😂🇦🇺 #CoolyKing #CheersMick
So many great moments and lessons from this legend that have allowed me to have a career in surfing that I never fully expected. It was 2011 when Mick wanted to change things up and take his training so another level, and so we began. Mick, you're such a true professional, athlete and mate, so grateful that our paths crossed and know they will stay together for a long time. Will always remember the amazing sessions with you and Uncle Phil, the 3 of us always thinking outside the box and it brought out the best in us all. Thank you. One door closes and we will all miss you and your style, but with so many new ones open, a new chapter evolves and I know you will write an adventure we all love to follow... Yeeeeeew!! #cheersmick @mfanno @ripcurl_aus
To Michael, From a little grom trying to copy everything you did in the water to a man that tries to copy what you do out of the water……I gave up trying to surf like you, your too good.:) It's hard to find guidance amongst chaos but I can't thank you enough because in my eyes you are the perfect role model and helped me more then you know it. Love ya brother @mfanno 🐐
Thanks to be best role model for so many years, honest i will carry your mind set and drives. Everything i got a learned from you ❤️ Mick your 2009 campaign for me was amazing, each event gets early than anyone in the event and practice every time early than anyone, i leaned from you my friend and your ❤️ to win everyday. I will missing the good times 🍺U know was no many times like that 😂🍺 I was always thinking next day to improve but definitely that short time we had i will never forget 🇦🇺😘 Lov u and Thanks to be the greatest. Big hug to you and @lillibet811 😘 @mfanno
@mfanno … to put into words what you bring to a friendship is hard but let's just say you bring the whole tool shed. We have a ton of life experiences together… Getting barreled, introducing each other to like minded friends, sharing the hard times and celebrating health & loves in our life… your career has been amazing to be a part of and to watch from afar… and I know you still got a lot to give! I will see you soon my friend:)
Congratulations to my big brother @mfanno on one of the best careers this sport has ever seen and being one of the most inspiring people on this planet!! I can not say enough good things about this guy. Here's a story, there was a time in my career where I lost my main sponsor and I was teaching surf lessons and helping teach a kickboxing class and slanging just to pay the rent and I was barely able to afford surf boards and then I'd go out and break them all in a day or two. @pyzelsurfboards was doing his best to help me out and I'm always grateful but he was trying to run a business as well. Anyways it was getting to the point I thought it was my time to move on and give up on surfing even though it meant the world to me..Then one day @kala_dacaptain hits me up telling me @dhdsurf might be looking for a kid in Hawaii, I did everything I could to get my foot in the door and not to long after that I joined the Dhd team. I couldn't believe it and it was one of the greatest things that's ever happened to me. I got on the phone one day thanking Darren Handley and he said "No worries mate happy to help, but you really gotta thank Mick. He told me hey dh I'm sponsoring a kid from Hawaii and you're gonna make the boards" I never forgot that. Not to long after I'm flying to Australia and staying with Mick and getting the best boards of my life and turning my entire career around all because this guy believed in me when I was just a nobody kid from Hawaii with nothing to offer him. Mick thank you for everything, you've helped me and so many others around the world so much more than you will ever know. I strive to be a better person everyday because of guys like you and I hope one day I can make an impact on a kids life the way you have made one in mine. It's an absolute honor to call you a brother and I will always be here for you in anyway possible, love you- Eli || @oneillusa @dhdsurf @thearmbarsoapcompany @moyabrand @moskova @athorganics @konosrestaurant @aimhi_everyday #truestory #cheersmick
Dear Mick, From everyone here at DHD we are fortunate to have shared the journey and honoured that you have made us part of it. You are the major reason behind DHD's success and make us all walk taller. Congratulations on an incredible career, we can't wait to begin the next chapter with you. #CheersMick @mfanno
This was my first trip down to Bells Beach in 2001 @mfanno put on an incredible show and won his first WCT event as a wildcard. That year he qualified by dominating the WQS and the rest is history it has been amazing watching Mick surf and compete over the years his precision timing drive and focus are second to none. It was an honor to see the start of this great career and it is always good seeing Mick Fanning in the water. I am sure we are going to see more incredible stuff from this guy in the coming years #legend
Mick has just announced that the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach this Easter will mark his retirement from the World Tour. All I can say is thanks for all the incredible memories and look forward to many many more. #cheersmick #gomick #mickfanning #memorymillionaire #joliphotos #joli #legend #mynikonlife #vtcs #themadhueys @mfanno photo 📷@mrs_joli
@mfanno . True blue Aussie hero. The first WCT I ever properly went to was your win at Bells as a wildcard as I was in the women's event. I remember watching thinking you might have been made of rubber. Congrats on your career, you're a legend in and out of the water and I'm looking forward to sending you and Eugene off at Bells Beach! #cheersmick
Mick goes to extreme lengths to keep your beer cold. That's why we love him, always thinking of others. Congrats on a wonderful career mate. All that you've achieved, all the kindness you've displayed, all the trials you've endured, all the moments you've made us cheer. We're absolutely in awe. Everybody, let's raise one to Mick. Cheers & love from your Balter family 📷 @corey_wilson
If you're anything like me, then you know how much Mick and the momentum crew inspired us. I'll never forget watching Fanning the Fire for the first time when I was 11 and immediately wanting to hop on the next flight to the Australia! Thanks for being such a positive inspiration through such an diverse career on Tour. We're all excited to see what's on the horizon for ya @mfanno ! Sincerely, Everyone ❤️ • Photo @justinjayphoto
Congratulations @mfanno on an incredible career! I know you have gotten this a lot but you have changed the game of Surfing in so many positive ways one of the most inspiring people I have ever met. You have been my favorite surfer to watch since day one. When I was a kid I probably watched Fanning The Fire a millions times haha All I wanted to do was surf like you! Fast forward to years later when I met you,I gotta say your evening better of a person on land then you are in the water. The few heats I had with you I was probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life. I've never surfed against someone so dominant in a jersey and I can't tell you how much of an honor it was to even be in a heat with you and getting absolutely smoked by you haha something I will brag to my kids about. Thanks for always inspiring me my friend I can't wait to watch you destroy Snapper and Bells! Best of luck in your next chapter brother whatever it may be I know you will be great at it! Always gonna be one of my Hero's! #LEGEND
Just heard the news MF @mfanno will celebrate his incredible career finishing up at Bells 2018. I've been beyond blessed to have shared so many unforgettable cherished moments with this absolute legend in & out of the ocean over the past 25 years. He's accomplished just about everything in the sport of surfing, won more heats and titles 🏆than most have had hot dinners smashing the daylight out of every section, smiling & rising above each bit adversity for decades now. But what I love most about Mick is he's still the same Mick he was at 15 years old. MF's got time for others & you just know he's got your back through crazy good times and rough times. He's mastered the art of staying humble & forever down to earth after everything he's LIVED🙏🏻 Upmost respect my brother, enjoy the next chapter, can't wait to see you excel & enrich the lives of whoever you are with🙏🏻 Save a couple pages for me in the book, I've got a few tales to tell 😅 📷 @sparkesphoto #respect #legend #congratulations
Massive congratulations on an incredible competitive career @mfanno but that's kind of understating what is projected of your inner character over the years || the image from @boskophoto I see the first Mick Fanning I met at @quiksilver Pro Staff Training Camps, super cheeky feisty frothing grommet with pin sharp movements, darting around with your big bro diving on any opportunity that came your way to skip the program. I love that stuff, an infectious spirit entertained us immediately!!! Swipe▶️and I am deeply inspired by what I see. The growth is palpable. I sense a character fully intact, solid and true. Thank you for all those scintillating performances. I know these don't just go away now…but most likely will improve – exuse the cliche – and "age like wine". Thoroughly looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold🙏🏼drop in on me anytime🎶🦑💯⚡️ #genius #action #wisdom #honesty #insidejourney @wsl
So many amazing memories while creating the pages inside this book. Over the past years I have been on so many crazy adventures with this fellow. Thank you @mfanno for being such a great friend, it's been an honor making this book. A big thank you to my brother @scootergold for putting this thing together and doing all the design. Also thank you @taypaul for the amazing intro. @jerrodclancy for dealing with the minions at amazon. @lincolneather for bickering with me to make sure this book was done the right way. In the end I am very happy 😊 280 pages full of my favorite images together, and Micks personal handwriting from his journal. Link in bio
If you've ever had the pleasure of hanging with Mick Fanning, then you're familiar with this infectious smile and enthusiastic laugh. He's a 3X World Champion, but more importantly, he's a stellar human and a true gentleman. You'll be sorely missed on tour – best of luck on your next adventure, Mick! #Retirement #MickFanning #PeoplesChamp #Gentleman #EpicHumans #OnToTheNext #RipCurl #WSL #Australia #BellsBeach
Thanks for the inspiration, laughs, the ultimate example and humble nature, 3 world championships and a legacy that will live forever!! Your not just a great mate but also someone I look up to, respect and aspire to with your superior nature, vision and commitment. #cheersmick @redbullau @redbull @mfanno
Pretty bloody hard trying to put into words how proud I am of this fella. His feats in the water will be legendary for years to come, but I love him more for the person he is out of the water. Friggin loyal as you will ever find, honest, genuine, and a man of all people across our globe. Congratulations on your career, thank you for our friendship and above all this, thank you for inspiring me to be a better person. You're my hero MF ❤️🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾 @mfanno
MICK FANNING 3 TIMES WORLD CHAMP!!! We would like to thank you from all of us that were fortunate enough to have you donate a board a signature a comment a phone call to help out a less fortunate person or someone just in need. These gestures are a true sign of a world champion mate congratulations on an epic career from all the boys………. now we better see you under the tent this weekend for some 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
Today, my dear friend Mick Fanning announced that after the Bells event,he's going to retire from the World Surf Leauge Tour. I have meet so many good people through cover surfing, and Mick is one of the best persons I know . Since the first time I meet him in 1999 ,till now, he has all ways been a great friend and a true comrade to have in the World tour trenches. You're a good man Mick Fanning. Good luck in the next phase of your incredible life....Cheers Mate!! Sherm. @mfanno @corey_wilson @wsl
@mfanno may be retiring, but I'm just stoked he's still here having a good time, after this shocking moment at JBay a couple years ago. He deserved the world title for his performance and positivity that year alone. His ability to overcome personal and professional challenges has been so inspiring through the years, and no doubt his contribution to surfing and the wider community will continue. Such a legend, wishing you all the best mate. Yew! #cheersmick
I first met @mfanno shouting this film "enjoy the ride " a million moons ago. Proud to call this guy my friend. He carried me up the beach after my last CT heat ever which I will never forget. A true professional in every aspect of the word. Enjoy your next capture mate and go win the first two events just because you can!! Love ya!!
Well where do you start!! @mfanno firstly your an amazing human with a heart as big as Jupiter, always there for your family, friends and people you only met for the first time, your qualities as a person surpass anything and everything, this is why you are the best at what you do, you have achieved more than any one could dream of and deservedly so, your life starts now, no more heats, now more contest rashees, sitting at comps all day, now you can sleep in, not train, eat meat pies do whatever the fuck you like and surf whenever and wherever you like with whoever, I love you mate and am proud of everything you have achieved in professional competition surfing. I'm proud that your my mate and always been there for me in hard times. Your a f--king good man!! See ya soon doggy! There will only ever be one MICK FANNING, YOU BEAST @mfanno ❤️🤘🏻
It has been an absolute honor watching learning and becoming friends with you @mfanno congrats on amazing career and on so many incredible achievements! I can't wait to see all the awesome shit you do from now and I hope you invite me on some of that shit! Ps Let's have a final in one of the last 2 comps please !
To whom this may concern, I'm announcing my retirement from caddying it's been a crazy ride with it's ups and downs Ripcurl bells beach will be my last event if you see me down there come say hi and buy me a beer hahaha ps @mfanno thanks for the good times and taking me around the world with you love ya brother 🙏 signing off Dean Hazza the number one caddy of the world ☝️🌎 hahaha pps @snaketales you have nothing Cunt 😂😂😂
From a young age, @mfanno had aspirations for achieving greatness. He's done more than that over his legendary career that has unfolded in and out of the water. His first career win came as a wildcard at Bells Beach, a testament of things to come as he went on to win the Qualifying Series that same year. Bells Beach and Mick Fanning are synonymous with each other. Many competitors have surfed the bowl at Bells Beach, but none draw the lines with such power, finesse, and expertise as the 4-time Bell Ringer who looks at home out there in the water beneath the limestone cliffs. More to Mick's determination is his achievement of attaining surfings highest honor, as a 3-time WSL Champion. We are fortunate to experience the storied career of Mick Fanning and we are looking forward to working together with him in the future. Thank you for everything Mick, We're excited to see what you do next. #CheersMick
Hoje um dos melhores de todos os tempos, anuncia sua aposentadoria. Lembro quando comecei a surfar, meu sonho era conhecer o Mick, via os videos e filmes dele o dia inteiro, almejava (e continuo almejando) acertar uma rasgada igual a dele, que pra mim é uma das melhores do mundo. Meu 1º contato com ele foi na Praia da Vila, em 2010, apenas uma foto rapida, mas esse ano no Hawaii, pude chegar mais perto, trocar uma ideia, falei que era muito fã dele e que via os filmes dele todo dia, pude surfar ao lado e disputar onda com ele. Fico grato por ter tido essa oportunidade, no ultimo ano dee no tour. Por onde quer que ele passe o resto do ano, vai esbanjar estilo como sempre, mas as melhores curvas do tour, farão muita falta em Bells e J-Bay. Thanks @mfanno, legend!
What an amazing career and what an incredible human @mfanno . Mick is to surfing as to what Roger Federer is in tennis; a CHAMPION in and out of the water. 💪🤗 Enjoy your retirement MF let's hope you can go out with a bang at Snapper or Bells Beach. Bring on Heat 12 rnd 1 with 👑 @kellyslater 🥊🥊 March 11. This photo is of Mick bringing home his 3rd @wsl World Title on December 19, 2013. I was the first person Mick acknowledged after walking through the doors at Coolangatta Airport. #mickfanning #whitelightning #cheersmick #ripcurl #dhd #champ #champion #retirement #surfer #wsl #surfing #goldcoast #snapperrocks #mynikonlife #gerryrocks
