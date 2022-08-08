Dylan Graves has spent much of his time over the past 4-ish years sniffing out some of the weirdest, most novelty-type waves around the world. To tackle waves that are less-than-perfect-yet-oh-so-fun, Graves needed boards that would carry speed in both small and punchier waves alike. Luckily, Graves has Hayden Cox of Haydenshapes on his team and together they worked out a board that would deliver the goods. If you want to see how it performs in all types of conditions, click in above, and if you want to find out more about the board, click here.