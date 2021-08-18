A Frank Conversation Between John Florence and Jordy Smith

This might be hard to believe, but John Florence and Jordy Smith get nervous during heats–on occasion. They also surf their best when they achieve a flow state. How do we know this? In the new Parallel Sea edit, created by friend and filmmaker Erik Knutson, Florence and Smith sit down (sat, actually–this was filmed back in March) talk chat about the competition–and all the good, the bad and the ugly baggage that comes along with performing on the world’s biggest stage. The convo was insightful and interesting–and well worth of watch.