Consider it habitual. For the world’s best surf photographers, shooting these atmospheric angles is just another checkmark in their daily “must shoot” list. Photographers such as Surfer Senior Photographer Ryan Craig have gravitated toward “the drone angle” because it adds another dimension to their bag of tricks. The drone was once used mostly as a video component but now provides a fresh canvas for surf photographers like Corey Wilson, Chris Burkard, Jimmicane and now Craig to work with.

Above are some of the best images Craig captured with his DJI Phantom 4 on the North Shore this winter.

You can view more of Craig’s drone photography work here, where he captured empty lineups without a soul in sight on his recent trip to Southeast Asia. Enjoy!