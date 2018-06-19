[This is an excerpt from "A Line of Their Own", featured in SURFER Vol. 59, Issue 3, which profiles six women who are carving unique paths through shaping, competition, big-wave surfing and beyond]

The chances are pretty good that if you competed in a kind of board sport triathlon against 11-year-old Sierra Kerr you'd lose--badly. Don't believe it? Take a few minutes to watch her highlight reels on You-Tube. Surfing? Kerr will take you to the cleaners in a wave pool. She's threaded technical tubes at the Surf Ranch, something many competent adult surfers have managed to flub. In the ocean she boasts a mean, ankle-busting layback, complimented with sprightly straight airs. Skating? Ha. She flies down vert ramps that would make most grown men grow pale. In a skate park with transitions, frontside 360s and alley-oops are no trouble at all for the pint-sized wonder. Ever gone wake surfing? Can you pop endless airs behind the boat? Kerr can.

Oh, and she's probably better than you at golf. Don't be surprised if some day she becomes the first surfer ever to compete on both the pro surf and golf tours.

Kerr is the daughter of longtime Tour competitor and aerial wiz Josh Kerr, and to be sure, the apple has not fallen far from the board sports tree in that family. Kerr has been splashing around on a surfboard since she was four years old, finally getting serious about the sport, which she'll no doubt dominate one day, at the ripe old age of seven. She started skating at four too, and her path over the concrete has been on a sharp upward trajectory ever since.

Kerr was born in Australia but has grown up in Carlsbad, California, which is about as close to heaven as you can get for a kid who loves surfing and skating more than just about anything. Skate parks abound, soft beach breaks beckon, and not only does she get to surf with her otherworldly-talented dad, she also gets to learn from his equally talented friends who live nearby.

"Similar to Josh, I think Sierra could do anything she puts her mind to," says Damien Hobgood, former World Tour pro and neighbor to the Kerr family. "She's a gifted athlete and she is so very determined. I guess it depends on which sport she ends up pursuing, but which ever one she picks, she'll be successful."

Kerr also gets to travel with Josh, expanding her already impressive surfing horizons by nabbing waves in Bali, Australia, Fiji, Mexico and Indonesia. In 2016, when she was nine, Kerr went to the Mentawais with her dad and returned with the kind of video edit most surfers twice her age would be hard-pressed to match. Kerr tore into waves approaching double-overhead with absolutely no hesitation.

Josh may sometimes wish there was a little hesitation.

"Sometimes [at the skate park] I'll tell her, 'I don't know about that one,' and she'll tell me, 'I got it,'" Josh recently said in an interview. "I'll say, 'okay,' and just sort of sit there and cringe as she drops in, but sure enough she always pulls it off.'" At just 11 years old, Kerr is probably five or so years from joining the World Championship Tour, proudly carrying on the family torch. Unless, of course, she gets sidetracked winning Olympic and X-Games gold medals in skating while also barnstorming the LPGA. Who knows what growth spurt lies ahead, but in the coming years, Kerr has the foundation to be just about the best board sport athlete on the planet. She's already better than most of us.