Wave wise, Bali looks much like it did 50 years ago. Pumping seasonal swells have been bombarding the island recently and the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the line-ups at the more private spots fairly empty. Normally at this time of the year, the lineups around Bali are usually packed with wave-hungry visiting surfers. But with the island mostly on lockdown since mid-March, and borders closed to international travelers until September, a few lucky souls have been enjoying some of the best waves in the world without many souls in sight. Imagine Uluwatu, Padang Padang and Keramas with a grand total of 25 guys out. That’s a combined total, by the way. Now imagine all those spots in between and you get the idea.

During this unprecedented time of lockdown and slow reopening, photographer Frederico Vanno has been on hand to document some of Bali’s best breaks — including a semi-secret-semi slab that was recently visited by a few locals and some tube-hounding transplants. Take a quick scroll through Vanno’s photos below to see the likes of Lee Wilson, Jared Mell and more trade empty, bottomless tubes, and take a rare glimpse at what Bali lineups look like without the normal crowds: