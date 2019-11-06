A few years ago, the fate and future of the Eddie Aikau Invitational big-wave event was very much TBD when it was announced that Quiksilver, the event’s longtime sponsor, would stop bank-rolling the whole shebang. But last year, the Aikau family assured everyone that the legacy of the iconic Waimea Bay contest would continue on after nabbing the event permit, securing a couple of sponsors and announcing a list of invitees. Unfortunately, the event was never given the green light within 2018-2019 waiting period.
Well, here’s to hoping it’ll run this year. Just yesterday, the new event organizers released a list of names invited to participate in the 2019-2020 rendition of the prestigious contest. On the roster are a lot of names you’d expect to see–intrepid chargers the likes of Billy Kemper, Grant “Twiggy” Baker, Greg Long, Kai Lenny, Ross Clark-Jones, The Rothman brothers, etc. etc.
Different from years past, however, is the number of women included on the invitee list. Should the conditions align this season to produce 20-foot-plus contestable conditions, you’ll see four women competing: Keala Kennelly (who last year became the first female invited to the Eddie), Waimea Bay local Emi Erickson and Jaws standouts Paige Alms and Andrea Moller. Bianca Valenti, Raquel Heckert, Justine Dupont, Silvia Nabuco and former ‘CT-er Laura Enever have also been awarded spots as alternates.
The Red Bull Queen of the Bay contest–a women-only event also to be held at Waimea–is currently smack dab in the middle of its waiting period. If the North Pacific starts firing on all cylinders, producing back-to-back XXL swells (the North Shore has already seen a few promising days of solid swell so far), a portion of the aforementioned women could compete for a Waimea Bay title twice in one winter season.
The event organizers also announced a list of seven legends–Derek Ho, Garrett McNamara, Jeff Clark, Mike Ho Mike Parsons, Peter Mel and Tom Carroll–who will compete in the opening heat of the day to be eligible for the Hawaiian Airlines “Best Wave of the Day” award and 250,000 Hawaiian Miles. A strange award to be sure, but some of those legendary swell-chases could probably use some air miles.
As always, the event will only run if the waves reach at least 20-feet (Hawaiian). The three-month waiting period starts December 1, 2019 and will run through February 29, 2020, with the opening ceremony falling on December 5th.
2019 The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational | Invitees and Alternates
Invitees
Aaron Gold
Andrea Moller
Ben Wilkinson
Billy Kemper
Bruce Irons
Danilo Couto
Dave Wassel
Eli Olson
Emi Erickson
Grant Baker
Greg Long
Ian Walsh
Jamie O’Brien
Jamie Mitchell
John John Florence
Kai Lenny
Keala Kennelly
Keali‘i Mamala
Kelly Slater
Koa Rothman
Landon McNamara
Lucas Chianca
Luke Shepardson
Makuakai Rothman
Mark Healey
Mason Ho
Nathan Florence
Nathan Fletcher
Paige Alms
Ross Clarke-Jones
Shane Dorian
Tikanui Smith
Male Alternates
Tyler Larronde
Kyle Shipman
Kohl Christensen
Chris Bertish
Chris Owens
Mike Pietsch
Torrey Meister
Alex Martins
Ryan Seelbach
Matt Bromley
Reef McIntosh
Ezekiel Lau
Jamie Sterling
Female Alternates
Bianca Valenti
Raquel Heckert
Justine Dupont
Silvia Nabuco
Laura Enever
Legends
Derek Ho
Garrett McNamara
Jeff Clark
Mike Ho
Mike Parsons
Peter Mel
Tom Carroll
