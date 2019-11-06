A few years ago, the fate and future of the Eddie Aikau Invitational big-wave event was very much TBD when it was announced that Quiksilver, the event’s longtime sponsor, would stop bank-rolling the whole shebang. But last year, the Aikau family assured everyone that the legacy of the iconic Waimea Bay contest would continue on after nabbing the event permit, securing a couple of sponsors and announcing a list of invitees. Unfortunately, the event was never given the green light within 2018-2019 waiting period.

Well, here’s to hoping it’ll run this year. Just yesterday, the new event organizers released a list of names invited to participate in the 2019-2020 rendition of the prestigious contest. On the roster are a lot of names you’d expect to see–intrepid chargers the likes of Billy Kemper, Grant “Twiggy” Baker, Greg Long, Kai Lenny, Ross Clark-Jones, The Rothman brothers, etc. etc.

Different from years past, however, is the number of women included on the invitee list. Should the conditions align this season to produce 20-foot-plus contestable conditions, you’ll see four women competing: Keala Kennelly (who last year became the first female invited to the Eddie), Waimea Bay local Emi Erickson and Jaws standouts Paige Alms and Andrea Moller. Bianca Valenti, Raquel Heckert, Justine Dupont, Silvia Nabuco and former ‘CT-er Laura Enever have also been awarded spots as alternates.

The Red Bull Queen of the Bay contest–a women-only event also to be held at Waimea–is currently smack dab in the middle of its waiting period. If the North Pacific starts firing on all cylinders, producing back-to-back XXL swells (the North Shore has already seen a few promising days of solid swell so far), a portion of the aforementioned women could compete for a Waimea Bay title twice in one winter season.

The event organizers also announced a list of seven legends–Derek Ho, Garrett McNamara, Jeff Clark, Mike Ho Mike Parsons, Peter Mel and Tom Carroll–who will compete in the opening heat of the day to be eligible for the Hawaiian Airlines “Best Wave of the Day” award and 250,000 Hawaiian Miles. A strange award to be sure, but some of those legendary swell-chases could probably use some air miles.

As always, the event will only run if the waves reach at least 20-feet (Hawaiian). The three-month waiting period starts December 1, 2019 and will run through February 29, 2020, with the opening ceremony falling on December 5th.

2019 The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational | Invitees and Alternates

Invitees

Aaron Gold

Andrea Moller

Ben Wilkinson

Billy Kemper

Bruce Irons

Danilo Couto

Dave Wassel

Eli Olson

Emi Erickson

Grant Baker

Greg Long

Ian Walsh

Jamie O’Brien

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Kai Lenny

Keala Kennelly

Keali‘i Mamala

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Landon McNamara

Lucas Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Nathan Florence

Nathan Fletcher

Paige Alms

Ross Clarke-Jones

Shane Dorian

Tikanui Smith

Male Alternates

Tyler Larronde

Kyle Shipman

Kohl Christensen

Chris Bertish

Chris Owens

Mike Pietsch

Torrey Meister

Alex Martins

Ryan Seelbach

Matt Bromley

Reef McIntosh

Ezekiel Lau

Jamie Sterling

Female Alternates

Bianca Valenti

Raquel Heckert

Justine Dupont

Silvia Nabuco

Laura Enever

Legends

Derek Ho

Garrett McNamara

Jeff Clark

Mike Ho

Mike Parsons

Peter Mel

Tom Carroll