[This editor’s note originally appeared in SURFER magazine, volume 60, issue 3. Keep scrolling to find out which stories are featured in this issue.]

I was talking to my dad, a longtime shaper of surfcraft, last night about a board that I really want to make—a 5’5″ performance twin with an E-wing and a slightly-concave deck. It’s a board that’s been floating around the back of my mind since I hopped on a similar sled shaped by Derrick Disney a few months ago and the thing felt carved from psychic foam, intuiting everything I wanted to do on the wave and responding accordingly.

“Why don’t you just ask him to shape you one?” said the supplier of half my genes. “That way you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”

I laughed at the fatherly practicality. “Reinventing the wheel” is actually the whole point in this instance, as is often the case when it comes to things relating to surfing.

Like every lifelong activity that one can pursue, surfing is a journey marked by many plateaus. Catching your first wave and riding it to the shore makes you feel like your blood is suddenly filled with electrical current. Catching your 10,000th wave is decidedly less jolting. But we continue to tap into that initial buzz by coming up with new ways to challenge ourselves in our surfing. There’s always another wave, board or maneuver to figure out. Hell, just mixing and matching those three pursuits is more than enough to keep surfing interesting for as long as your body allows you to do it. Throw building your own equipment in there and forget it, you’ll never achieve even the slightest notion that you’ve mastered surfing, which is awesome. Surfing isn’t fun because it’s easy, surfing is fun because it’s so goddamn hard.

This issue is about doing the hard thing, sometimes because it’s also the fun thing—like in the case of surfing, building a board, etc.—and other times because it’s the right thing. In the pages of the magazine (which you can find here), you’ll find a photo essay from an off-the-grid mission to Alaska, where Josh Mulcoy’s truck broke down in front of what ended up being one of the most perfect waves he’s ever surfed. You’ll also find my profile on former pro surfer Jon Rose, who traded Indo boat trips for humanitarian missions to places like Afghanistan in his fight to provide clean water to people around the world. And managing editor Ashtyn Douglas tells the story of big-wave surfer Bianca Valenti, who set out to become one of the hardest-charging women on the planet and ended up becoming the face of the battle for pay equality in pro surfing in the process.

Maybe it’s all the times we get pounded to the beach by cleanup sets, then make it back out to catch the one that makes it all worthwhile. But surfers are hardwired to take beatings of both the literal and figurative variety and keep on pushing, the cost-benefit-analysis portion of our brains giving us endless green lights if there’s even a remote chance of there being a positive outcome. “Am I even capable of doing that?” we ask ourselves. “Might as well try.”

While shaping a surfboard is not even remotely in the same realm of difficulty as missioning to Alaska for surf, providing the world with clean water or charging mountainous waves and fighting for gender equality at the same time, it’s still some kind of challenge—for me, anyway.

I suspect that’s why my dad suggested that I ask Derrick Disney to shape me that 5’5″—he knows I suck at shaping, so when I say that I want to make a board, that means I’m going to be asking him to help me make a board, and it’s going to be tedious keeping me from mowing accidental concaves and asymmetries all over the place.

Sure, the greater challenge would be to wing it, but there’s no sense in wasting a perfectly good blank.

Continue on to get a sneak peek at the features of our fall issue.