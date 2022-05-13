A Visual Celebration of Majestic Waves

Sometimes we as surfers can be so focused on the act of riding waves that we take for granted how breathtaking the shape of waves can be. But such beauty doesn’t escape the eye of filmmaker Morgan Maassen, however. Normally training his lens on the likes of Steph Gilmore, Soli Bailey and more, Maassen has just released a new short film with the ocean as his focus. It’s a mesmerizing six minutes that exposes the mystery and power of the thing that brings us all daily joy.