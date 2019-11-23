Somehow 2019 has flashed before our eyes and now we are just days away from the final event of the women’s ‘CT season. As you likely know, the title is still very much up for grabs, with Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson and supergrom Caroline Marks all having a solid chance at becoming the 2019 World Champ. Just as a refresher, here’s what each title contender needs to do to claim that big metal trophy:

· If Carissa Moore wins Maui, she clinches the World Title;

· If Moore gets a 2nd, Lakey Peterson needs a 1st to take the World Title from Moore;

· If Moore gets a 3rd, Peterson needs a 2nd and Caroline Marks a 1st;

· If Moore gets a 5th/9th/17th, Peterson needs 3rd and Marks a 2nd to force a three-way tie surf off for World Title decision in Maui

A win here will not only be huge for those in the title race, but also the few on the cusp of requalification, like Nikki van Dijk and Coco Ho, who are currently at No. 11 and No. 13, respectively. And let us not forgot that Olympic qualification is on the line. Now that Steph Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbons, Johanne Defay and Tatiana Weston-Webb have secured 4 of the 8 Olympic spots (chosen through the ‘CT), that leaves four more women who can qualify via the ‘CT, two of which will go to the top-ranked Americans by the end of the event.

It’s no secret that the regularfoots with the ability to link together maneuvers in a stylish manner (and can throw buckets to the high heavens) perform well at Honolua. Steph, Carissa and Tyler Wright have all been past winners here. Will we see another regularfoot top the podium this year? Or will goofyfoots like Caroline Marks and Tatiana Weston-Webb break the the reign of the forehand wrap?

Here’s who we think will take the win at the final event of the 2019 ‘CT season:

Carissa Moore

Carissa has won the Maui Pro three times, but, hell, doesn’t it feel like 10? Perhaps it’s because she surfs the wave with so much authority, but Honolua Bay feels like her pet event, and she may be the spiritual champion of the place every year if not the actual one. Even with all the pressure of the world title race on her shoulders, I have a very hard time picturing Carissa breaking stride and finishing anywhere but No. 1. Carissa’s final day in Maui will be barrel rides to searing turns to hoisting a heavy hunk of metal overhead. Anything else would be shocking. -Todd Prodanovich, Editor-in-chief

Caroline Marks

It really depends on swell. There have been heaps of waves hitting the Hawaiian islands lately, so it’s gotta stop sometime soon, right? If/when the waves do die down, I think Caroline will fare better on the small, shallow grindy rights, where she can do a million backside whacks en route to a win.-Pete Taras, Digital Director

Lakey Peterson

Sometimes the favorite is the one with all the pressure. But what does Lakey have to lose? Nothing. She’s No. 2. If everything goes as planned, Lakey will be runner up. Unless… unless she uses the underdog status to her advantage, smokes everyone and wins it all. She’s got one shot. -Ray Bergman, Fantasy Surfer Manager

Steph Gilmore

While I’m sure Steph is bummed that she’s not in the title race this year, she’s gotta be feeling somewhat relieved to be competing without the weight of title contention bearing down on her shoulders. Unburdened by the pressure of needing to outperform so-and-so in order to claim the title, surely she can let loose and let that innate style of hers take control. Because let’s be honest here, nothing is more entertaining to watch than Steph steezily flying down the line at a perfect right point.

Carissa Moore

Carissa will have her work cut out for her at Honolua Bay, especially with point break queens like Stephanie Gilmore and Lakey Peterson standing between her and a title. But in my eyes, Riss is the most technical power-surfer on the women’s ‘CT and will have the local surf community cheering her on. She’ll clinch the title and then Mortal Kombat Fatality the season with a Maui Pro win. Finish it, Riss! -Ben Waldron, Social Media Manager