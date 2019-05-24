Since 1999, Rip Curl has been putting on event for the frothiest of all surfers: those teenaged shredders 16 years and younger. If you’re not familiar with the Rip Curl GromSearch–or didn’t compete in it yourself as a youngster—the event gathers all of the best young talent on the planet and lets them compete in some of world’s most idyllic lineups. A win here has helped bouy the careers of many future World Tour stars like Gabriel Medina, Owen Wright, Jordy Smith, Matt Wilkinson, Kolohe Andino, Tyler Wright, Stephanie Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbons and more. And on it’s 20th anniversary of the event, youngsters Afonso Antunes and Caitlin Simmers added their names to that star-studded list of past champions, after winning the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively, last week at the GromSearch International Final in Costa Rica.

Here’s more about the young winners from the Rip Curl press release:

With twenty years of Rip Curl GromSearch history, as well as celebrating fifteen years of International GromSearch Champions, today two surfers added their names to the prestigious winners list. Afonso Antunes (PRT) and Caitlin Simmers (USA) will forever have their names engraved in the GromSearch history books, as they battled against the very best 16 & under talent from all over the globe. Twelve countries represented the competitor field, which was heavily tested by the pounding five-to-six-foot Playa Hermosa surf. With beautiful sunny skies, light winds, and a large crowd on hand, all the ingredients were provided for the groms to put on a quality show.

The local Costa Rican contingent made the most of their opportunities with three male surfers entering the quarterfinals, but it was only Sam Reidy who advanced to the semifinal, falling short to an in-form Afonso Atunes. On the other side of the draw Taro Watanabe (USA) was able to secure a spot in the final by defeating Adur Amatriain (ESP). Watanabe was a clear standout as he posted three of the top five combined heat totals of the entire event.

"This entire contest was so exciting because the level of surfing was so high. Everyone was surfing so good and every heat was exciting to watch and to be in. Even though I didn't get many opportunities in the final, just being in the final with Afonso was my highlight," explained Watanabe.

Lully conditions didn't allow for Watanabe to answer back to Atunes's quick start in the boy's final as he opened with a 7.33 using a ferocious backhand combination of manoeuvres and backed it up with a 6.70 to put the heat out of reach.

"I don't have many words to describe how I'm feeling, I'm over the moon right now. I worked so hard for this, to get the job done; I've been doing a few events to train for this competition, and I did it! I love this event because I got to meet new friends, plus the waves were amazing, and I love Costa Rica. I definitely want to come back to this beautiful place," described an enthusiastic Antunes.

15-year-old, Atunes, is only the second European to ever win the GromSearch Int'l Final, following in the footsteps of WSL WCT competitor, Leo Fioravanti (ITA).

Shifting to the highly anticipated girl's Final, the event saw its youngest Champion in history, as 13-year-old, Caitlin Simmers absolutely dismantled the field on her way to victory over Valeria Ojeda (CRI). Simmers repeated her sensational performance from Day 2, as she once again secured the day's highest wave score (8.83), and combined heat total (17.00).

"I'm really really happy. Thank you to Rip Curl for putting on the event, thank you to my family for their support, and thanks to everyone behind the scenes at this contest who brought us here to Costa Rica. It was great to see the local girl surfers get a chance to be in the event through the trials and I was stoked to be able to surf against Valeria."

Quarterfinals – Boys Results

Quarter 1: Taro Watanabe (USA) 15.00 DEF Tao Rodriquez (PAN) 9.10

Quarter 2: Adur Amatriain (ESP) 11.33 DEF Finn Cox (AUS) 9.64

Quarter 3: Afonso Atunes (PRT) 13.83 DEF Aaron Ramirez (CRI) 13.67

Quarter 4: Sam Reidy (CRI) 12.80 DEF Ryuki Waida (IND) 12.00

Semifinals – Boys Results

Semi 1: Taro Watanabe (USA) 15.43 DEF Adur Amatriain (ESP) 10.90

Semi 2: Afonso Atunes (PRT) 15.64 DEF Sam Reidy (CRI) 10.50

Final – Boys Result

Afonso Atunes (PRT) 14.03 DEF Taro Watanabe (USA) 10.83

Final – Girls Result

Caitlin Simmers (USA) 17.00 DEF Valeria Ojeda (CRI)