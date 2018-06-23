After a Decade on Tour, Coco Ho is Hungry for a Title

Volcom’s new documentary, “XO Coco Ho” takes a look at Ho’s competitive career, gives a candid look at her personal life and shows what it’s like to have North Shore surfing legend Michael Ho for a father, surf buddy and coach.

It’s hard to believe Ho has nearly a decade of Championship Tour experience already. Despite the competitive ups and downs, the youthful enthusiasm she continually brings to surfing shows no sign of the jadedness prolonged Tour life can bring. Ho seems more driven than ever to win a title and she has World Champions Stephanie Gilmore and John Florence rooting for her and believing she has what it takes to become a champion herself. But despite her drive to win, Ho still knows how to shed the game face, let her hair down and have a good time.