Aikau Family to Run The Eddie Without Quiksilver

"Even if we have to have coconuts for trophies," says Clyde Aikau

In yet another twist to the saga of will-it-won’t-it-run, the Aikau family, after recently parting with three-decades-long sponsor Quiksilver, wants to run “The Eddie” big-wave event after all, even without Quik’s sponsorship dollars.

"Even if we have to have coconuts for trophies and you come down with a can of sardines, Uncle Clyde will feed you rice and we'll have the event," Clyde Aikau told KHON2 news. “The main thing is that the family wants to continue to carry on Eddie's legacy and what he was all about.”

One of the North Shore’s coolest experiences is the paddle-out ceremony that kicks off the opening of The Eddie’s waiting period, as the best big-wave surfers from around the world gather at the Waimea Park in remembrance of Eddie and as a celebration of his legacy. The Aikau family plans to hold the ceremony on November 30th.

"Yes, we're going to continue, because that's been the tradition," Sol Aikau said. "All I'm going to say is, be ready to come down to the bay when you hear it.”

Will another sponsor step in to cover the considerable cost of running the logistically massive event and doling out the prize purse? Will the event be a grassroots, bragging-rights affair? Would the contest actually be better that way? Do canned sardines and rice go well together? If so, what sort of condiment do you pair with that? Is that like a big-wave surfer thing?

Stay tuned for more details.