If there’s a wave that produces a barrel, Mason Ho’s on it. During his most recent trip to Indo, Ho spent got plenty of shade time along the island chain’s many rifling right and left-handers. In the quick hit above, he visits one of the most world-class A-frames in the world and treats it like his canvas. Click in and try not to be envious.

Watch

mason ho lakey peak

Ain't a Wave in Indo Mason Ho Hasn't Threaded

