Alaska Airlines recently announced a new, innovative and assuredly surfer-friendly fare sale. According to Forbes, starting Nov. 6 the airline will begin offering discounted fares to Hawaii based on the size of waves heading to the Aloha State. Essentially, the bigger the surf is forecasted to be, the cheaper the fare.

The announcement comes on the heels of several olive-branch-offerings from airlines to surfers, after years of pinging them with exorbitant, often arbitrary board bag fees. In May, after United killed board bag fees for surfers traveling to and from California, American announced it would no longer subject surfboards to oversized bag fees. Delta soon followed American’s lead a couple of months later. Alaska, meanwhile, has long been amenable to surf travel, charging a standard $30 baggage fee for surfboards, regardless of size.

But this new program, which ties airfares to swell potential, could really be a game changer for the strike-mission-inclined. In partnership with Surfline’s forecast team, Alaska Airlines will discount flights starting at 10 percent when the swell is expected to be 10 feet or smaller, up to 30 percent for swells over 21 feet–a scheme that is sure to push a few more trepidatious chargers over the ledge this year (“I’m a little nervous, but the flight was so cheap!”).

Photo Credit: Alaska Airlines

According to Forbes, “the discount will change at noon and 5 p.m. PST daily when Surfline’s forecast API receives updated data. Alaska says that throughout the course of the promotion, the discount level will never drop and can only increase as swells grow.”

The discounts run through Nov. 8 for flights leaving for Hawaii from the US or Canada before or by Nov. 20. Alaska offers nearly 200 weekly flights to the Hawaiian Islands from the West Coast. Currently the swell, at least on the North Shore, looks fairly marginal, so fingers crossed for an uptick before Nov. 20.

Airlines and surfers aren’t yet best friends. But it seems they’re finding common ground.