Albee Pulls the Mother of All Alley-Oops

Well, I guess it was only a matter of time. Albee Layer has once again thrown himself into a lightspeed rotation, stuck the landing and further cemented himself as the most technically-advanced aerialist in the game. And it shouldn’t come as any surprise whatsoever. Layer doesn’t look at waves the way most pro surfers do. He’s got a very specific intent every time he paddles out, and usually that intent is to stick some kind of inverted rotation that we can barely wrap our minds around. It’s that obsessive approach to progression that keeps Layer at the very front of the aerial charge, and on your social feed riding out of maneuvers typically reserved for skateparks and mountainside kickers (you know, places where they have the advantage of the the ramp staying put). So press play on the clip above, and enjoy a glimpse at the future.