It takes a rare kind of talent to navigate Pipeline backside with finesse and swagger. At 19-years-old, Hawaiian phenom Barron Mamiya has that kind of talent in spades, which you can clearly see in his new edit above. After achieving quite a high ranking during his first year on the ‘QS and breaking the Internet with more than a few jaw-dropping clips, Mamiya confesses that he found himself getting lost in the competitive surfing mindset, ultimately taking the fun out the surfing. Luckily that pressure doesn’t look like it crept into his ability above and under the lip whatsoever. It likely won’t be long until we see Mamiya climbing the ranks on the ‘CT.

Hear from the Hawaiian phenom about the ups and downs of competition in his latest edit, "Mind"

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.