A few months ago, Dane Reynolds released “Glad You Scored” to the masses, which was essentially a surf film about making a surf film, but in typical DR fashion. Of course, because surf films can’t be 20 hours long, there was a lot of footage that hit the cutting room floor, all now compiled together to make “Never Doing That Again”, which you can now watch above. “Sometimes the peripheral stuff and left over clips are more entertaining than what makes it into the original project,” writes Dane about the edit. “This is a mix up of stuff that didn’t fit in ‘Glad you Scored’ for one reason or another, but I feel is thoroughly worth the time to put into the world.”

We think so too.