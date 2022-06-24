All the Reasons to Travel After Graduation

When 18-year-old Aussie shredder Grayson Hinrichs graduated high school, he and his mates took off towards the Australian desert in hopes of scoring empty WA lineups. Giving themselves the most epic graduation gift a young surfer could ask for, Hinrichs and crew bagged enough perfect waves to last a lifetime. In Hinrichs words, click play and enjoy and “if you are a young takka fresh outta school, save your pennies, pack the camping gear, and set off for an adventure of your life.”