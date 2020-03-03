Follow The Light was founded in 2006 in memory of SURFING Magazine’s longtime and legendary photo editor, Larry “Flame” Moore. For 20-plus years, nobody nurtured and encouraged young surf photographers like Flame. Since his passing, through the FTL Grant, that spirit has continued.

Last year, after a five-year hiatus, the Follow The Light Grant returned, with Tasmania’s Nick Green walking away with $5,000 to turbo-boost his already blossoming career. Previous to Green, past winners include some of the biggest names in the surf photography game: Morgan Maassen, Trevor Moran, Chris Burkard, and Todd Glaser, just to name a few.

“The 2019 FTL program has had a profound impact on my career” Green said recently. “I’ve had doors open that I didn’t even know existed, and the support and encouragement I’ve gotten has made me even more committed to doing this thing that I love.”

For 2020 the FTL Grant is back once again. So, if you’re an aspiring photographer between the ages of 16-25, get your portfolio ready: The submission window opens on April 1, with a deadline of May 31. Five finalists will be chosen, and a winner announced at a ceremony this summer. More information about the submission process will be available on March 13 at The Surfing Heritage and Culture Center’s website.