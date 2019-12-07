After a week in which a new Women’s Champ was crowned, several upstarts punched their Tour cards, and we handed out a few accolades of our own, it’s hard to imagine Oahu any busier. Luckily, on Thursday, Joel Tudor and the folks at Vans brought some boards down to the beach at Pua’ena Point for what was a much-needed old-school beach hang (AKA the Duct Tape Festival), providing an opportunity for locals and itinerants, alike, to decompress.

The Duct Tape Festival celebrates creativity in many forms, including music, art and craftsmanship. Surfboard shaping is a staple of the DTF, as Vans seems to have a secret formula for selecting the most eclectic amateur and professional artisans to shape sticks for each event. The Pua’ena quiver included two boards in different stages of disrepair done by Harry Bryant, a pair of alt-crafts from Tofino, BC surfer Hanna Scott, a couple of futuristic sleds from Austrian snowboarder Wolle Nyvelt and some cherry-looking shortboards by Maui’s Imaikalani Devault, all of which were available to test-drive.

Check out the highlights from a much-needed beach hang, as found by the lens of Surfer Photo Editor Grant Ellis.