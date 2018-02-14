Amp Sessions: Kerby Brown in South West Australia

Every trek to Southwest Australia is a massive gamble. The closest hospital is far enough away to make odds grim in life and death situations. Helicopter rescues have been performed. Shark sightings frequently will cause a crew to turn around, burn the petrol, and head home with their tails between their legs. But in a world where it’s getting harder and harder to find a little piece of heaven to yourself, Kerby Brown and film-maker Rick Rifici are willing to roll the dice.

A couple weeks ago we got our first look into a future full-length film showcasing their collaboration with a short edit called Born Of Fire . Today we bring you another tease, with our latest Amp Sessions edit showcasing Brown navigating new bends in the continental shelf above and below sea level. Enjoy.