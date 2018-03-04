Amp Sessions: The North Shore From The Water

It took a bit, but Ryan Craig just sent us over all his best GoPro footage from this winter on the North Shore. It’s five minutes of the best POV footage featuring Kalani Chapman, Koa Rothman, John John Florence, Zeke Lau, Nathan Florence, Derek Ho, Ezra Sitt, Gavin Beschen and friends; all shot with his GoPro Hero 6 rig on top of his trusty waterhousing. Relive some of the best waves of the winter in this latest Amp Sessions shot front row at Pipe, Backdoor and Off The Wall.

Craig attacked the North Shore with his camera from every angle this winter, revisit his shot-from-drone gallery here and his Pipe/Backdoor gallery here.