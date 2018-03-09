Amp Sessions: Winter Storm Riley

The writing was on the wall days before the swell even arrived; winter storm Riley was going to deliver the goods to New York and New Jersey. What people didn’t expect was just how long the wind and swell would stay in good graces. “It’s firing again” became an Instagram Stories mantra as locals dealt with the long leg-burning lefts for multiple days.

As word got out it became a rush of planes, trains and automobiles, as homebodies left their beloved zones. Some headed south from New England, which failed to fire (until today or the time of this post). Outer Banks’ Brett Barley and others drove North with a visitor pass. Some took red-eyes to JFK from across the country. The following edit above is filmed and edited (just-off-the-jet) by ace cinematographer Blake Michel. Watch Rob Kelly, Duran Barr, Brett Barley, Simon Hetrick, Stevie Pittman, Brad Flora, Michael Ciaramella, Sam Hammer, Skylar Allan, Gilly, Shane Borland, Jude Clark and Seth Conboy get their fill of the historic storm.