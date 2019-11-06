According to the University of Washington, a riderless, solar-powered “surfboard” is making its way around Antarctica at this very moment. The craft in question is known as the Wave Glider and scientists at UW are using it to gather data to gain a better understanding of ocean warming.

As you can see in the photo above, whoever called this contraption a “surfboard” was using the term very, very loosely. The only thing surfboard-like about the data-gathering machine is its giant rudder, which somewhat resembles a single-fin.

Anyways, the strangeness of calling this a surfboard notwithstanding, the Wave Glider is actually a pretty neat piece of scientific gadgetry. Built with solar panels and satellite communication, the “cybernetic” board uses wave power to propel itself around the Southern Ocean.

Once at its destination–first near a U.S. research station on the Antarctic Peninsula, then moving on to Drake Passage (one of the stormiest parts of the planet)–the wave-powered gizmo will start collecting pieces of information that’ll help UW oceanographers understand, in a nutshell, how the warming ocean interacts with ice shelves that protrude from the shore.

The robo-board was built with a winch that can lower an instrument to measure water temperature, salinity and pressure down to a depth of about 160 yards. The system also uses sonar to measure turbulence in the ocean and in the atmosphere. Basically it’s a lot more complicated than whatever high-performance shred stick is sitting in your quiver at the moment.

“As it surfs along, the board will measure turbulence in the upper part of the Southern Ocean, which helps to measure how heat and other properties move between the water and the air,” the UW site explains. “The board sends information back via satellite, and researchers will retrieve it once the mission is complete.”

While it’s serving its data-collecting “mission”, it’ll also use the motion sensor its decked out with to measure nearby waves. Who knows, maybe in addition to helping further scientific research it’ll also capture a massive rogue wave in the process.