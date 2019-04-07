Aussie surfers Torren Martyn and Laurie Towner might seem like they'd exist as polar opposites on the spectrum of surf characters. Martyn spends his free time traveling the world in search of perfect surf with just about every size of twin-fin imaginable in tow. Towner, on the other hand, chases frighteningly large swells to places like Fiji with the goal of paddling into waves that'll send chills down your spine.

But the two Aussies actually have a lot in common–one of them being their desire to travel to remote corners of the earth to score uncrowded waves. Recently, Martyn and Towner–alongside filmmaker Ishka Folkwell, photographer Ted Grambeau and Need Essentials founder/ripper Ryan Scanlon–decided to take a jaunt across the world to the ever-fickle country of Iceland in hopes of sharing empty waves together and to witness the beautifully raw landscape.











The result of their trip is “Nordurland”, the beautiful, 30-minute film above. It’s a drool-worthy cinematic edit that'll surely leave you with an understandable amount of travel envy. The scenes Folkwell captures–the snow-capped mountains, the stark landscapes and cobalt seas–make you feel like you might need a 6/5/4, 7mm booties and one of those face beanies even watching from your computer.

Oh, and did we mention they scored? It's not rare for traveling surfers to get skunked time and time again while visiting the capricious Icelandic coastline. But this group managed to more than meet their wave quota in one of the most mercurial coastlines in the world.