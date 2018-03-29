Andy Irons Documentary Premiere Date Announced

It was announced today that the highly-anticipated documentary about the late Andy Irons (1978-2010) will be premiering in Los Angeles on May 2, 2018. Also announced today are showings in Hawaii on May 6 and New York on May 10. No other details are known at this time, but the announcement from Teton Gravity Research states that more information will be coming on April 4th.

About a year and a half ago the trailer was released for the movie project, which was then called “Andy: The Untold Story of Andy Irons.” The teaser was a teary-eyed montage of his friends, his brother, his wife and even his greatest competitive rival reminiscing on Andy’s strengths and struggles. According to those who knew him best, Andy had a lot of the latter, and the film claims that those struggles will be shown unfiltered--director Todd Jones has said that they chose to privately finance the film to avoid corporate sugar-coating.

The film has been re-titled “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” which may seem confusing: Andy is remembered for many different things, but synonymous with religion, he isn’t. However, “Kissed by God” are Andy’s words--that’s how he described what surfing feels like to him in the candid interview below, around the 5:10 mark. Revisit the trailer above and the interview below, and they’ll serve as a potent reminder of the wild spirit and frenetic energy that Andy brought to surfing as a whole. AI Forever.