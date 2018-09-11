Teton Gravity Research's film "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" is available digitally now! You can download from iTunes here and learn more about the film atÂ Teton Gravity Research‘s site.

In making "Andy Irons: Kissed by God," the directors Steve and Todd Jones accumulated hours of emotional interview footage of Andy's arch-rival, 11x World Champion Kelly Slater telling all. As Slater sat down for the camera and gave his personal perspective behind professional surfing’s arguably greatest rivalry, both laughs and tears were had.

After whittling down Slater’s interview footage for the documentary, the directors realized they still had plenty of fascinating stories left over.

Everyday this week SURFER will be featuring an outtake from Slater’s interview in celebration of the film’s digital release. Each clip will touch on the complexities of the relationship the two World Champions had. Check back at surfer.com everyday at 12pm.

In the outtake above, Slater tells how, after a few drinks, Andy started picking on him for going bald. Slater was emotionally vulnerable at the time due to the death of his father a few weeks earlier and eventually a fight broke out between the two champs.

To watch more raw outtakes from Andy Irons: Kissed by God, clickÂ here.