[This article originally appeared in our "Scions of Style" feature in our style issue.]

Wanna have your mind blown? Think about how much high-performance surfing has changed in the last 30 years. With few exceptions, what passed for cutting edge, can-you-believe-this-shit-is-even-possible surfing in 1990 wouldn’t win you an NSSA heat at a dribbly East Coast beachbreak in 2019. Really, you don’t even have to go back 30 years to see significant changes. Pop in a hi-fi slasher flick like Taylor Steele’s “Campaign” (2003), a movie that beats you over the head with relentless surf energy from a star-studded cast, then compare it with pretty much any pro’s most recent Instagram edit from this past year and the advances in the last 15 years alone are shocking. Shortboard technology evolves constantly as does what the best in the world are able to make their sleds do. So we watch, fascinated.

And then there’s logging.

For 70 years, people have been surfing 9-foot-plus single fins made of foam and fiberglass. Sure, foam is probably higher quality now, fiberglass is stronger and lighter, fins have changed shapes, templates have been toyed with. But the boards themselves really aren’t all that different, nor are the waves longboarders prefer. There was a ghastly time in the ‘90s when high-performance longboarding was briefly in vogue, people doing chop-hops and labored off-the-lips on thin, rockered-out 9’2″s, but thankfully the surf world came to its senses. Unlike shortboarding, we don’t want to watch “modernized” longboarding—we want to watch surfers like Andy Nieblas.

Nieblas is having more fun per wave than maybe anybody else who has ever stepped on a surfboard—including Mason Ho. Actually, his surfing has a lot in common with Ho when you think about it. Nieblas is a king of spontaneity. He doesn’t think about what he wants to do on a wave when he starts paddling for one. He just reacts instantly to what the wave and the board give him. He’ll even do this paddling back out, stroking toward a breaking wave as if to paddle over it, then as the soup hits him, he’ll leap to his feet, back toward the beach, let the fin catch and spin the board around, riding out of it. What do you even call that?

Nieblas, whose name means “Dark Fog” in Spanish, started surfing Doheny at 9 years old (though his roots in the area go back much further—he’s part Acjachemen, a Native American tribe that inhabited parts of Orange County). Uninterested in shortboarding—or even the cutting edge longboarding scene popularized by surfers like Joel Tudor, Jimmy Gamboa and Tyler Warren in the mid 2000s—Nieblas watched hot dogger movies from the ‘60s and ‘70s, starring surfers like Corky Carroll and Phil Edwards. Stylish, unique characters who brought personality to their craft. One of Nieblas’ favorite childhood moments was when Edwards flipped him off after Nieblas cornered him to tell him how much he liked his surfing. Grouchy? Hell yeah. But Edwards did things his own way, something true to Nieblas’ heart.

He even looks like a throwback surfer. Thick muttonchops, a mustache, dude even drives a Ford van to round out the look. Surfs like a futuristic performer from the ‘60s, looks like a guy who stepped right out of the ‘70s. Might sound like Nieblas is an aesthete, a too-cool-for-school hipster, but he’s about as genuine as they come. He surfs with an exuberance you can’t fake, a stoke that practically oozes from his pores. Logging is just the vehicle he uses to harness that stoke. He has far too much creativity and nervous expression to be hemmed in by a shortboard, doing the same turn with his feet in the same place on every single wave, cheeks puffed out, face a mask of concentration.

“If you’re not surfing for fun, what’s the point?” he asks.

After 70 years of longboarding, surfers like Nieblas—spontaneous, fun-loving and playful—are still finding new ways to ride the giant boards, to keep themselves and us, entertained. There’s only one way to do that, and it’s with serious style.